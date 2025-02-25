Lauren Boebert Leans Into Trashy Kid Rock Romance Rumors & Her Non-Denial Says It All
It appears Lauren Boebert might be taking her fangirl status to the next level with singer-songwriter Kid Rock. When TMZ caught up with the congresswoman to ask if rumors about her and Rock officially dating were true, Boebert made no effort to deny it, instead telling the outlet that "we had a great time at the Turning Point gala, I had a lot of good friends there." But when prompted for clarification on whether her and Rock were an item, Boebert dodged an easy denial and instead said, "Well here's the deal, ya'll with all your stories, mom won't stop asking for concert tickets so... That's the problem I'm facing now." Given that Page Six reported that Rock only recently called off his eight-year engagement with former fiancée Audrey Berry, it was a telling moment when Boebert let out a cackle after being asked if both her and Rock were single. In fact, instead of a yes or no, all she could muster was a devilish smile before saying, "You have a great night."
But the evidence is mounting, as Boebert already appears to have had a couple great nights with Rock, with TMZ originally reporting that her and Rock got along swimmingly in January at one of President Donald Trump's inaugural balls. Then, according to Page Six, Boebert was seen getting into a car with Rock at 2:30 a.m. after a separate party in February. So, while we'll dutifully wait for an official announcement, it feels like Boebert's non-denial already claimed the "Cowboy" rocker as her own.
Boebert and Rock might be a trashy match made in heaven
Kid Rock has fashioned his rock and roll career as an outlaw rule breaker, after all. Let's not forget the time he was arrested for starting a fight at a Waffle House in 2007. And despite being a congresswoman for the party of law and order, much like her potential new beau, Lauren Boebert has also had her own brushes with the law. In 2023, Boebert found herself in a spicy scandal that damaged her reputation (though we could see Rock finding it funny), when she was forcibly removed from a performance of "Beetlejuice" when her and her date-at-the-time were caught groping and vaping during the show. She has also been arrested for trying to stop officers from arresting minors for underage drinking -– which we could also see gelling with some of Rock's outlaw sensibilities.
But Rock also has a long list of controversial things he's done, some of which have been pro-Republican publicity stunts. He also doesn't mind a good drunken rant, with Rock going after Oprah and Joy Behar during one stage-crashing incident in Nashville. Honestly, it makes us think that Boebert and Rock could make the perfect chaotic, trashy couple. They both love interrupting live events, they both love guns, they both have plenty of people who can't stand them, and we already know that Rock would have no trouble if it ever came down to him asking Boebert's mother for her daughter's hand in marriage.