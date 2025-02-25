Lauren Boebert Leans Into Trashy Kid Rock Romance Rumors & Her Non-Denial Says It All

It appears Lauren Boebert might be taking her fangirl status to the next level with singer-songwriter Kid Rock. When TMZ caught up with the congresswoman to ask if rumors about her and Rock officially dating were true, Boebert made no effort to deny it, instead telling the outlet that "we had a great time at the Turning Point gala, I had a lot of good friends there." But when prompted for clarification on whether her and Rock were an item, Boebert dodged an easy denial and instead said, "Well here's the deal, ya'll with all your stories, mom won't stop asking for concert tickets so... That's the problem I'm facing now." Given that Page Six reported that Rock only recently called off his eight-year engagement with former fiancée Audrey Berry, it was a telling moment when Boebert let out a cackle after being asked if both her and Rock were single. In fact, instead of a yes or no, all she could muster was a devilish smile before saying, "You have a great night."

But the evidence is mounting, as Boebert already appears to have had a couple great nights with Rock, with TMZ originally reporting that her and Rock got along swimmingly in January at one of President Donald Trump's inaugural balls. Then, according to Page Six, Boebert was seen getting into a car with Rock at 2:30 a.m. after a separate party in February. So, while we'll dutifully wait for an official announcement, it feels like Boebert's non-denial already claimed the "Cowboy" rocker as her own.