Lauren Boebert Spices Up Her Style Amid Romance Rumors With Engaged MAGA Rocker
Boisterous congresswoman from Colorado, Lauren Boebert is known for her bold politics, as well as her inability to wear an appropriate outfit to work. It seems every time she wears a blazer or other piece of workwear, Boebert's ill-fitting outfits get people talking for all the wrong reasons. For instance, the inappropriate outfit Boebert wore to President Donald Trump's inauguration was just one occasion that got everyone buzzing about her sense of style. However, eagle-eyed sleuths spotted her doing more than showing off her toned arms that evening. According to TMZ, Boebert was seen rocking next to MAGA musician Kid Rock. Come to find out, their night didn't end there.
Rock, who is engaged to Audrey Berry, was seen hanging out with Boebert well into the night. According to Page Six, the "Po-Dunk" singer and Boebert were seen getting into a cab together around 2:30 in the morning as the inaugural celebrations were wrapping up. Whereas there's no indication anything illicit happened between the two, Boebert does have a scandalous reputation. Since they were spotted together, the Colorado congresswoman has also been sporting some spicier styles (if that's somehow possible).
Lauren Boebert is stepping out in style
While Lauren Boebert was seen meeting with her "friend Chairman Manual Heart of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe," according to her Instagram post, she was also sporting quite the set of heels. Once again wearing an ill-fitting blazer, Boebert's attempt to class up her outfit fell flat. However, what pulled this outfit back from being just another inappropriate outfit the Colorado congresswoman has worn was her pair of red, white, and blue pumps. Notably, they clash with the rest of the outfit, but that's also what makes them pop.
Spicing things up with these shoes could just be Boebert's attempt to break up the monotony of dressing for the winter. But she could also be trying to send a subtle sign to Kid Rock that she's vying for his attention. Both she and the "We The People" singer are devout patriots with a penchant for boldly wearing styles that remind everyone of where their politics lie. As much as Boebert claims she was meeting with Heart to discuss the future of wolves in Colorado, there's a chance she herself is hungry like the wolf and on the prowl for some attention from one particular conservative rocker.