Unfiltered Photo Of Lauren Boebert Proves She's Not Completely Frozen-Faced (Yet)

Lauren Boebert hasn't exactly hidden the fact that she's had some cosmetic work done. In fact, the Colorado congresswoman has said in the past that Botox in particular has a special place in her heart (more on that in a sec). However, unlike some of her MAGA colleagues (who said Matt Gaetz?) Boebert doesn't look like she's frozen her entire face. Case in point: the bunny lines on her nose and around her eyes in an unfiltered pic she shared with her Instagram followers.

First things first, Boebert's penchant for Botox. The gun-loving former restaurateur made that much clear in a 2024 Rumble livestream while discussing a bill she said would fund what she described as "transgender medicine" (via Newsweek). At one point, Boebert gushed that she was all for making changes to one's appearance, as long as people did it with their own money. "You want to be an adult, you want to spend your own money to change your body up, sure," she said. And then came the revelation. "You know, I'm a fan of Botox, okay?" she said, raising her hand as she did so. She then used that admission to take a shot at Nancy Pelosi, but we digress.

Back to the bunny lines, those were put on full display when Boebert shared a pic of herself with her mom on her IG Stories. As always, Boebert and her mom Shawna looked almost like twins, but what caught our attention was the fine lines around the congresswoman's eyes. Of course, there's certainly no shame in having those lines — and the fact that they seem to stem from smiling is something some may even call a sign of a life well lived — but considering Boebert previously used her love of Botox to shade Pelosi, we were a little surprised.