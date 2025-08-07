Unfiltered Photo Of Lauren Boebert Proves She's Not Completely Frozen-Faced (Yet)
Lauren Boebert hasn't exactly hidden the fact that she's had some cosmetic work done. In fact, the Colorado congresswoman has said in the past that Botox in particular has a special place in her heart (more on that in a sec). However, unlike some of her MAGA colleagues (who said Matt Gaetz?) Boebert doesn't look like she's frozen her entire face. Case in point: the bunny lines on her nose and around her eyes in an unfiltered pic she shared with her Instagram followers.
First things first, Boebert's penchant for Botox. The gun-loving former restaurateur made that much clear in a 2024 Rumble livestream while discussing a bill she said would fund what she described as "transgender medicine" (via Newsweek). At one point, Boebert gushed that she was all for making changes to one's appearance, as long as people did it with their own money. "You want to be an adult, you want to spend your own money to change your body up, sure," she said. And then came the revelation. "You know, I'm a fan of Botox, okay?" she said, raising her hand as she did so. She then used that admission to take a shot at Nancy Pelosi, but we digress.
Back to the bunny lines, those were put on full display when Boebert shared a pic of herself with her mom on her IG Stories. As always, Boebert and her mom Shawna looked almost like twins, but what caught our attention was the fine lines around the congresswoman's eyes. Of course, there's certainly no shame in having those lines — and the fact that they seem to stem from smiling is something some may even call a sign of a life well lived — but considering Boebert previously used her love of Botox to shade Pelosi, we were a little surprised.
Lauren may have been between Botox appointments
While some Botox users opt not to inject every line (and some even avoid using it under their eyes, choosing filler instead or avoiding the area altogether), something tells us that's not the case with Lauren Boebert. After all, Nicki Swift sister site Glam has previously pointed out that part of Boebert's dramatic transformation since the start of her political career included having fewer crows feet than she did circa 2016.
Speaking to Glam, plastic surgeon Dr. Joel Kopelman explained that the reduction in lines around Boebert's eyes was likely down to the injectable she'd touted on Rumble. "Her smooth skin and lack of visible fine lines might indicate the use of Botox to relax dynamic wrinkles, particularly in the forehead or around the eyes," Kopelman mused. With that in mind, we wouldn't be surprised if Boebert simply hadn't gotten her top-up yet when she and her mom posed together for a selfie. It's also possible that without the anti-aging efforts, she noticed that she and her mom looked even more similar, and that was why she chose to take the snap.
Whether Boebert was between appointments or decided to give Botox a skip for a little while, we will give her props for copping to her cosmetic treatments. After all, a number of her colleagues (again, who keeps saying Matt Gaetz?) haven't been nearly as transparent. Of course, that's their prerogative, and if a little 'tox here and there gives them a boost, more power to 'em, we guess. That said, here's hoping that at some point the makeover-obsessed MAGA crowd quits picking on others for their own appearances. Boebert, you can still play sexy grandma without saying being confused for Nancy Pelosi was insulting and grounds for more injectables.