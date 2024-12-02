Lauren Boebert And Her Mother Shawna Almost Look Like Twins
Lauren Boebert's mother isn't in the public eye nearly as much as her daughter is, but on the rare occasions when we have seen her, it's felt a little like seeing double. Yep, Boebert is a dead ringer for her mom Shawna Bentz.
Though Boebert has played around with lighter hair in the past, for the last few years she's opted for dark hair. Thanks to social media, we know her mom does, too. Color aside, both also tend to style their hair with millennial side parts (as an aside, we've fixed Boebert's), and go for light waves. However, the greater similarities between the mother and daughter can be seen in their faces. Both have very distinct heart-shaped faces, and their mouths and noses are virtually exactly the same, too. The bigger differences come in the upper portion of their faces, as Boebert's eyes are slightly deeper set. Hers are also brown, whereas Bentz's peepers appear to be either blue or green.
Even with the slight differences higher up in their faces, there's no question that Bentz and Boebert are related. Of course, some may question their mother-daughter status because they don't look all that far apart, age-wise. However, as Boebert shared in an interview with The Denver Post, she does have a really young parent. In fact, her mom was just 18 when she was born. Boebert used that to wax lyrical about the joys of teen pregnancy, but that's beside the point. TLDR: Boebert and Bentz could pass for twins.
We aren't sure what Lauren Boebert's dad looks like
As for the features Lauren Boebert doesn't have in common with Shawna Bentz, one might assume that those could be attributed to her dad. Unfortunately, one of the tragic details about Boebert is that she doesn't know who her dad is. What's more, sadly for the politician, her mother's attempts at confirming her paternity were mired in serious controversy.
Per Salon, Bentz has always claimed that wrestler "Sweet" Stan Lane was Boebert's father and even sued him for child support. She won the case, though Lane never followed through with making his required payments ... but that's just the start of it. According to MEL Magazine, a later paternity test found that Lane wasn't Boebert's biological father. However, years down the line, it was discovered that a phlebotomist at the clinic where Lane took the test was taking money to swap samples around. Bentz had long suspected that something shady had went down and even pointed to things not adding up with Lane's paperwork, as it seemed as though his photograph on one form was actually taken from a magazine. Yikes.
It is worth noting that Boebert's eyes don't look much like Lane's. Having said that, the difference certainly doesn't mean he couldn't be her biological father. Boebert's eyes might just come from another relative. Even so, we have a feeling she's glad to look more like the parent she does know.