The Cosmetic Work Lauren Boebert Accidentally Admitted To Getting
Lauren Boebert has raised eyebrows for her shady behavior and vitriolic attacks on her political opponents. However, the congresswoman from Colorado has also turned heads for more mundane reasons. Since bursting onto the far-right political arena in 2020, Boebert has sported some inappropriate outfits that have had everyone talking. Even if she misses the mark pretty routinely, one thing is clear: the controversial politician takes her looks seriously. And she does what she can to maintain her youthful look, including Botox.
Boebert's drastic transformation since the onset of her political career highlights how much work she has put into looking the way she does. The changes showcase how she carefully curates her clothes, hair, and styling to fit a specific mold and send a message. Boebert may look unrecognizable without her glasses to the general populace, but those who knew her before she transitioned from business owner to politician may feel the opposite. The ultraconservative representative seemingly started to wear specs when she announced her candidacy.
But beyond ripping her style sense from Sarah Palin's book, Boebert's penchant for cakey makeup also suggests she's really invested in looking young. In 2023, she became a grandmother at 36 when her then 18-year-old son Tyler had a baby, but that didn't deter her. More often than not, Boebert's attempts at sexy grandma posing with her grandson totally backfire. Her smooth skin isn't just thanks to her age, though. While engaging in some arguably ageist banter, Boebert revealed she has resorted to injections to combat wrinkles.
Lauren Boebert is a big fan of Botox
Born in December 1986, Lauren Boebert has youth on her side. But most almost-40-year-olds certainly don't have smooth foreheads any longer. Boebert does, but she has injectable treatments to thank for that wrinkle-free skin. She said so herself. "I'm a fan of Botox," she said in an April 2024 Rumble livestream tweeted by PatriotTakes. In fact, some youngsters made her question whether she needed to go harder on the cosmetic procedure when they confused her with then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who's in her 80s.
Boebert was mortified. "I may need some more. Yesterday, I was walking on the Capitol Hill complex, and this group of students got really excited. And I hear them, and they go, 'Hey, that's Nancy Pelosi. Another one says, 'Oh my gosh, yeah, that is — that's Nancy Pelosi.' I started looking around. It's me! I'm like, 'Oh, Lord, oh, Lord, I need some Botox,'" she recalled, touching her forehead. "I don't think I've ever been so insulted in my life."
While Botox is the only cosmetic procedure she has admitted to getting, it's not the only one she is said to have gotten. Former employees of her now-shuttered gun-themed bar, Shooters Grill, also claimed Boebert had an expensive boob job among other luxuries while failing to pay them on time or deduct any taxes, Mother Jones reported in 2022. She never responded to the claims, but she has certainly shown she isn't opposed to using a little professional help to enhance her looks.