The Cosmetic Work Lauren Boebert Accidentally Admitted To Getting

Lauren Boebert has raised eyebrows for her shady behavior and vitriolic attacks on her political opponents. However, the congresswoman from Colorado has also turned heads for more mundane reasons. Since bursting onto the far-right political arena in 2020, Boebert has sported some inappropriate outfits that have had everyone talking. Even if she misses the mark pretty routinely, one thing is clear: the controversial politician takes her looks seriously. And she does what she can to maintain her youthful look, including Botox.

Boebert's drastic transformation since the onset of her political career highlights how much work she has put into looking the way she does. The changes showcase how she carefully curates her clothes, hair, and styling to fit a specific mold and send a message. Boebert may look unrecognizable without her glasses to the general populace, but those who knew her before she transitioned from business owner to politician may feel the opposite. The ultraconservative representative seemingly started to wear specs when she announced her candidacy.

But beyond ripping her style sense from Sarah Palin's book, Boebert's penchant for cakey makeup also suggests she's really invested in looking young. In 2023, she became a grandmother at 36 when her then 18-year-old son Tyler had a baby, but that didn't deter her. More often than not, Boebert's attempts at sexy grandma posing with her grandson totally backfire. Her smooth skin isn't just thanks to her age, though. While engaging in some arguably ageist banter, Boebert revealed she has resorted to injections to combat wrinkles.

