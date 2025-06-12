Lauren Boebert's Scanty Baseball Game Outfit Is Not The Home Run She Thinks It Is
Lauren Boebert has already failed in her attempt to class up her often inappropriate style. But it appears she didn't try to class up her style at all when attending a congressional baseball game on June 11, 2025. The annual event saw Republican and Democratic officials playing against each other on the field, with the Republicans coming out victorious. Boebert, who had attended these games in the past, cheered her associates on while sporting an outfit that she seemed a bit too old to wear.
The Colorado native had on a white sleeveless dress and a matching-colored skirt that looked like the type of garment high school cheerleaders wore. Her back-to-school get-up even came with a black backpack-like strap that made the wardrobe somehow seem more immature than it would've been without it.
The outfit was also skintight, giving the impression that Boebert wore it to show off her physique to some degree. When she stretched to high-five one of the baseball players, the outfit clung to Boebert even tighter, which seemed like an intentional move on her part. However, seeing her wearing the scantily clad outfit shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. Boebert has exposed her killer legs in trashy outfits that hurt our eyes when she's on the job. So we assumed that her attire when she's off the clock might've been far worse. Unfortunately, we were right.
Lauren Boebert couldn't be seen without her signature makeup even for this casual baseball game
Lauren Boebert's dress during the baseball game was yet another time her signature cakey makeup was so distracting. You can't help but notice it even when she's working, but at least it makes sense to pile on the cosmetics in a professional environment. However, the foundation, bright red lipstick, and the possible eyeliner so thick that you couldn't see her eyes, looked even more egregious than usual due to the casual setting Boebert was in. Additionally, it also clashed with her outfit. Although we don't think the style was her best look, it was still a somewhat relaxed set of clothes compared to the more business-serious fashion she wears while in office.
But the laid-back nature of her dress made her makeup stand out about as much as the crowd around her did. Some of the women around Boebert had little to no makeup on while enjoying the game. The odd sight reminded us that Boebert is concerningly committed to her beauty routine, even when it ironically might make her look bad.