Lauren Boebert's Scanty Baseball Game Outfit Is Not The Home Run She Thinks It Is

Lauren Boebert has already failed in her attempt to class up her often inappropriate style. But it appears she didn't try to class up her style at all when attending a congressional baseball game on June 11, 2025. The annual event saw Republican and Democratic officials playing against each other on the field, with the Republicans coming out victorious. Boebert, who had attended these games in the past, cheered her associates on while sporting an outfit that she seemed a bit too old to wear.

Advertisement

The Colorado native had on a white sleeveless dress and a matching-colored skirt that looked like the type of garment high school cheerleaders wore. Her back-to-school get-up even came with a black backpack-like strap that made the wardrobe somehow seem more immature than it would've been without it.

The outfit was also skintight, giving the impression that Boebert wore it to show off her physique to some degree. When she stretched to high-five one of the baseball players, the outfit clung to Boebert even tighter, which seemed like an intentional move on her part. However, seeing her wearing the scantily clad outfit shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. Boebert has exposed her killer legs in trashy outfits that hurt our eyes when she's on the job. So we assumed that her attire when she's off the clock might've been far worse. Unfortunately, we were right.

Advertisement