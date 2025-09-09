Rory McIlroy & His Wife Erica Aren't Fooling Anyone After Messy Divorce U-Turn

Despite their apparent reconciliation, there have been red flags in Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll's marriage. As a quick refresher, the pair filed for divorce in May 2024, but retracted the filing before the ink could dry on the papers, and they publicly announced in June 2024 that they were going to give their marriage another go. Fast forward to the following year, and more signs of rocky times between the golfer and his wife began emerging.

It didn't look good for their marriage when Stoll was noticeably absent from the U.S. Open in June 2025. To further compound matters, McIlroy had a nightmare showing at the PGA major. In fact, he was so uncharacteristically bad on the links that announcers wondered on-air if something non-golf-related was troubling him.

McIlroy appeared to leave those issues in the rearview on September 7 at the Irish Open, where he had a great showing and took home the title. That time around, Stoll was on hand to celebrate the victory with her husband, and she brought their daughter, Poppy. Photos of the couple celebrating the victory were shared on Instagram, but multiple fans were unconvinced that their marriage was in good standing. "D word that's all I'm saying," one fan wrote, hinting at a divorce. "They aren't doing their daughter any favors by 'putting up a united' If you're not happy together, move on," another user chimed in. "Wife for now," a fan wrote, adding a cry-laughing emoji. Other red flags had hinted at marital woes just before McIlroy's big win.