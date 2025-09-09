Rory McIlroy & His Wife Erica Aren't Fooling Anyone After Messy Divorce U-Turn
Despite their apparent reconciliation, there have been red flags in Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll's marriage. As a quick refresher, the pair filed for divorce in May 2024, but retracted the filing before the ink could dry on the papers, and they publicly announced in June 2024 that they were going to give their marriage another go. Fast forward to the following year, and more signs of rocky times between the golfer and his wife began emerging.
It didn't look good for their marriage when Stoll was noticeably absent from the U.S. Open in June 2025. To further compound matters, McIlroy had a nightmare showing at the PGA major. In fact, he was so uncharacteristically bad on the links that announcers wondered on-air if something non-golf-related was troubling him.
McIlroy appeared to leave those issues in the rearview on September 7 at the Irish Open, where he had a great showing and took home the title. That time around, Stoll was on hand to celebrate the victory with her husband, and she brought their daughter, Poppy. Photos of the couple celebrating the victory were shared on Instagram, but multiple fans were unconvinced that their marriage was in good standing. "D word that's all I'm saying," one fan wrote, hinting at a divorce. "They aren't doing their daughter any favors by 'putting up a united' If you're not happy together, move on," another user chimed in. "Wife for now," a fan wrote, adding a cry-laughing emoji. Other red flags had hinted at marital woes just before McIlroy's big win.
Why fans believe Rory McIlroy's marriage is in trouble
Less than two weeks before the couple put on smiling faces at the Irish Open, Rory McIlroy caused a stir by taking a private jet and leaving Erica Stoll behind. A popular golf expert on X shared a clip of the golfer in New York City catching the U.S. Open tennis tournament. "Rory is getting lots of heat for hopping a private jet to the US Open with his caddie," the expert wrote alongside the video. Many of the comments pertained to McIlroy's use of a private jet, but some wondered why Stoll wasn't present. "Something weird is going on at home," the golf expert replied.
Prior to that, there had been good reason to wonder about the state of The Master's champion's marriage. Stoll came out to watch her husband compete in the Open Championship in Portrush, Ireland, in July 2025, but she wasn't demonstrably supportive. Photographers captured her at the event, but all the snaps of Stoll were solo. She also looked tense and disinterested while taking in the tournament.