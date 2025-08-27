Scruffy-Looking Rory McIlroy Escapes To US Open Wife-Free And Gets Railed For His 'Private Jet Life'

Rory McIlroy can't seem to catch a break from his haters, so when he was seen at the U.S. Open just hours after the PGA Tour Championship ended, it probably shouldn't have come as a surprise that his detractors went all in. Even so, between the complaints about his attitude, the fact that he didn't stick around to celebrate Tommy Fleetwood, and the fact that he did so without his wife, we hope he had some burn ointment handy.

As a brief refresher, McIlroy made headlines for his hasty exit from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, where the PGA Tour Championship was taking place. From there, he jetted off to watch the U.S. Open — this, despite his close friend Fleetwood ultimately winning the championship. "Didn't stay to celebrate with Fleetwood. Didn't play well at East Lake. Just doesn't seem to care much post Masters. IMO, he's still trying to find motivation," was one of the nicer X comments on the matter. Others were a little less diplomatic. "It was so nice for Rory McIlroy to stay at East Lake to congratulate Tommy Fleetwood after winning the PGA Tour's Fed Ex Tour Championship. Oh wait, sorry that was Justin Rose, Shane Lowry and Harry Hall. Apparently, if it ain't about Rory it ain't worth the wait. What a d***," wrote one X user.

Others were vexed over the Masters champion flying to New York, rather than straight home, with one journalist decrying his "private jet life." Another X user wrote, "Might just be me, but I would catch a jet home to a beautiful wife and my child," Enter, a reply that suggested it was yet another sign that McIlroy's marriage to Erica Stoll was still on the rocks, despite the divorce being called off. "Something weird is going on at home," chirped the X user. Yikes.