The Shady Side Of Rory McIlroy Everyone Ignores

Rory McIlroy is well on his way to being remembered as one of the greatest golfers of all time. He's not quite at GOAT status like his buddy Tiger Woods, but he's certainly getting there. Despite facing a major drought in 2024, including a heartbreaking loss in the U.S. Open, his track record proves he's a master of the tee.

While the Northern Ireland native is generally a class act, he's not always gracious in defeat. Case in point: his U.S. Open meltdown. He left the course without so much as a congratulatory message to the winner, a runner-up's appearance, or a word to the media, causing fans to give him the side-eye. The next day, though, he did release a lengthy statement announcing a brief hiatus from the sport. "Yesterday was a tough day, probably the toughest I've had in my nearly 17 years as a professional golfer. Firstly, I'd like to congratulate Bryson. He is a worthy champion and exactly what professional golf needs right now. I think we can all agree on that," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "I'm going to take a few weeks away from the game to process everything and build myself back up for my defense."

Sure, McIlroy managed to turn things around, but let's be real, this isn't his first sore loser moment. And that's not the only thing shady about the athlete. Over the years, he's faced infidelity allegations involving his wife and even accusations of bending the rules during games.