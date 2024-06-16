Body Language Expert Tells Us Amanda Balionis Showed Crush On Rory McIlroy Ahead Of Affair Rumors

Professional golfer Rory McIlroy called off his divorce from wife Erica Stoll, but rumors about his affair with CBS reporter Amanda Balionis haven't quite fizzled yet.

Questions about the nature of their bond exploded the week McIlroy filed to end his marriage to Stoll in May 2024. And while Us Weekly confirmed that month that McIlroy and Balionis interacted strictly under professional terms, observers on social media honed in on their press interactions as McIlroy played his way through various golf tournaments in early June. According to TMZ, McIlroy and Balionis even hugged on June 4 during the Canadian Open several days after the salacious speculation took on a life of its own.

Balionis' 2022 CBS interview with McIlroy, after he won the RBC Canadian Open, has also roused gossip. Although their interaction was brief, it's clear at first glance that the reporter and golfer shared an easy rapport as they spoke about McIlroy's pro golf triumphs. To dive a little deeper, Nicki Swift reached out to Nicole Moore, Celebrity Love Coach & Body Language Expert, to break down the pair's body language and advise on the physical tells which imply Balionis may have had a crush on McIlroy years ago.