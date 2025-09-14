Tragic Details About HGTV Star Tiffany Brooks

Tiffany Brooks is grateful for things many of us take for granted. The "HGTV Star" winner has been living with a dangerous autoimmune disease since she was a little girl and has been in life-or-death situations more than once. Type 1 diabetes has affected not only her own health but also her son's, making her situation even more heartbreaking. Her condition and lifelong battles have taken a toll on both her physical and mental health.

Yet, the HGTV star, who is also known for competing alongside friend David Bromstad on "Rock the Block," didn't want her diagnosis to define her. In 2016, she took the reins of what she could control. She implemented lifestyle changes that helped her drop 70 pounds and never looked back. "I was happy, beautiful, kicking a** in my career, but not healthy," she captioned a 2023 Instagram post that illustrated her weight-loss journey. She dramatically increased her water intake and swapped her big one-a-day meal for five smaller portions.

Brooks focused on nutritious options that kept her fuller longer, which helped her avoid excessive eating that often happened when she went hours without food. "Now I'm more confident, collected, and feel like I can do anything, look younger than I did 10 years ago, and love shopping for clothes!" she celebrated. Unfortunately, a lot of aspects of her health were out of her control. Health issues that have afflicted her and her loved ones' lives have made for a painful journey, but Brooks is determined to rise above them.