Megyn Kelly's On-Air Reaction To Charlie Kirk's Death In Real Time Is Her Rawest Moment Yet
Political commentator and media personality Megyn Kelly is perhaps best known for her fiery hot takes and real-time reactions to various crucial political news stories and events — first during her time on Fox News before she ultimately left in 2017, and then on her own podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show," which first premiered on September 28, 2020. "What the audience wants from me is my authentic self and no filter," she declared during an interview with the The New York Times in March 2025. Alas, it appears the news of Charlie Kirk's tragic death at 31 years old was even more than she could bear, resulting in one of her rawest on-air moments yet.
"Oh, good God. Yeah, he's dead. It's official," Kelly said upon learning of Kirk's death via a statement from the Turning Point USA chief operating officer. "I am so sorry to be bringing you this news," she added, tears streaming down her face. "I am so sorry. I'm sorry for what it means for our country, for Charlie, poor, dear Charlie and his family. Sorry for what it's going to mean for the debates that we have yet to have that he would have won. He would have put everyone to shame on as he had been. And I'm angry, really f***ing angry, about how this happened, why this happened, and why we don't have a person in custody," she declared.
Megyn Kelly featured Charlie Kirk on her podcast multiple times
Megyn Kelly's transformation has really been something to see over the years — and it appears that part of her drastic metamorphosis is partly due to Charlie Kirk. In March 2025, during an interview with The New York Times, Kelly likened her new on-air personality to that of Kirk. "Yes, I'm still a journalist, but I'm in this new ecosystem where the old rules don't apply. I'm in this world with, yes, Charlie Kirk and Dan Bongino and Ben Shapiro, but my world is also Joe Rogan and Theo Von," she said.
But she didn't stop there. When asked about Governor Gavin Newsom's decision to start a new podcast and even have Kirk on as a guest on his March 6 episode, "This is Gavin Newsom," Kelly called it "smart." She added, "The right is very good at having these debates, because they have to have them everywhere, and they have for all of their lives."
As you may recall, Kirk was a guest on Kelly's podcast multiple times. During his final appearance on the podcast in November 2024, Kelly publicly praised Kirk and credited him for President Donald Trump's win in the 2024 United States Presidential Election. "I mean, truly. You're one of a handful of five that really made the difference," she gushed.