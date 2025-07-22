The Reason Megyn Kelly Left Fox News Has Trump Written All Over It

When Megyn Kelly announced that she would be leaving Fox News after more than a decade on the channel in 2017, she chalked her decision up to wanting to spend more meaningful time with her kids. However, not long after that, she admitted Donald Trump had played a very big role in her exit — and not because he preached the importance of involved parenting.

As a quick refresher, Kelly announced her exit from Fox News in January 2017. At the time, she said that being present for her kids was one of her chief priorities, and we have no doubts that that did play a role in her choice. However, a few months down the line, she shared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that while she'd been feeling as though prime-time cable news wasn't for her for a while, Trump's constant picking on her was ultimately the final nail in the coffin for her Fox News career. "Donald Trump has a way of clarifying one's life choices, and that was true in my case, too," she joked. In particular, Kelly noted that Trump's calls to boycott her put into perspective just how over it she was. "He was very focused, and it was just a clarification and an affirmation that I did not want to live like this," she went on to explain.

Of course, things have subsequently changed, and today Kelly is a vocal supporter of Trump. In fact, Kelly and Trump's relationship has even been seen as a little weird at times, given just how much of a 180 it's been. That said, that hasn't stopped her from addressing the impact he had on her life leading up to her resignation — and she's even thrown some playful shade on the entire ordeal.