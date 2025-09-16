Shady Rumors About Christina Haack's Love Life She Can't Outrun

It's not every day that you see an ex-husband and ex-wife embark on a business venture together AND bring their two new spouses along for the ride. Alas, that's precisely what viewers witnessed when HGTV debuted "The Flip Off" in January 2025. The premise of the show? To pit Tarek El Moussa and his new wife, Heather El Moussa, against his ex-wife, Christina Haack, and her new hubby, Josh Hall, in a competition to determine which husband and wife duo are the better house flippers. What could go wrong? A lot. The answer is a lot.

Straight out of the gate, after Hall makes a grand appearance for what feels like all of two seconds, Haack later reveals in a tearful confession to Tarek that she and Hall were officially dunzo. Fortunately, Tarek proved very sympathetic to Christina's plight, offering her a shoulder to cry on.

However, following Haack's on-camera confession, many viewers couldn't help but wonder if the dynamic would get weird once Haack was third-wheeling it with her ex-husband and his new significant other. (As the old saying goes, two's company, three's a crowd.) Thankfully for all parties involved, that doesn't appear to be the case. During an interview with Us Weekly, when asked if any feelings of jealousy came up while filming "The Flip Off," Haack was adamant there were not — on either side. "She's not jealous of me [and doesn't think] oh, me and Tarek want to get back together, ever! [There was] absolutely no jealousy [for me]," Haack said. "I'm so happy for Tarek and Heather. They make a great couple, and honestly, he's become a better man."