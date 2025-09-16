Shady Rumors About Christina Haack's Love Life She Can't Outrun
Christina Haack, aka Christina Hall, aka Christina Anstead, aka Christina El Moussa, isn't exactly known for being lucky with love. With not one, not two, but THREE divorces under her belt, some might say Haack's love life is actually a disaster of epic proportions. Even she's admitted to rushing into relationships and marriages too quickly. "I feel like I try to hide and act like I'm not affected but then I just do more stupid things to try to make myself feel better," she confessed to her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa during the series premiere of "The Flip Off," starring herself, El Moussa and El Moussa's new wife, Heather El Moussa (via Page Six). "I just keep doing it and getting into things too fast that I know aren't right."
Given the nature of Haack's high-profile career, there's been a lot of speculation surrounding her failed relationships. While the reality star has worked overtime to get the chatter back on her work and not her failed relationships, there are still some pretty shady rumors about her love life out there that she just can't outrun.
Is Christina Haack jealous of Tarek and Heather El Moussa's relationship?
It's not every day that you see an ex-husband and ex-wife embark on a business venture together AND bring their two new spouses along for the ride. Alas, that's precisely what viewers witnessed when HGTV debuted "The Flip Off" in January 2025. The premise of the show? To pit Tarek El Moussa and his new wife, Heather El Moussa, against his ex-wife, Christina Haack, and her new hubby, Josh Hall, in a competition to determine which husband and wife duo are the better house flippers. What could go wrong? A lot. The answer is a lot.
Straight out of the gate, after Hall makes a grand appearance for what feels like all of two seconds, Haack later reveals in a tearful confession to Tarek that she and Hall were officially dunzo. Fortunately, Tarek proved very sympathetic to Christina's plight, offering her a shoulder to cry on.
However, following Haack's on-camera confession, many viewers couldn't help but wonder if the dynamic would get weird once Haack was third-wheeling it with her ex-husband and his new significant other. (As the old saying goes, two's company, three's a crowd.) Thankfully for all parties involved, that doesn't appear to be the case. During an interview with Us Weekly, when asked if any feelings of jealousy came up while filming "The Flip Off," Haack was adamant there were not — on either side. "She's not jealous of me [and doesn't think] oh, me and Tarek want to get back together, ever! [There was] absolutely no jealousy [for me]," Haack said. "I'm so happy for Tarek and Heather. They make a great couple, and honestly, he's become a better man."
Is Christina Haack a serial monogamist?
Only fools rush in?! It's no secret that Christina Haack has a habit of jumping from one serious relationship to another. Even OG house flipper, television personality, and radio host Jeff Lewis took her to task for being a serial monogamist during an appearance as a guest judge on the season finale of "The Flip Off." After Haack casually mentioned her third ex-husband, Lewis looked at Haack and said (via People), "You know, obviously you're a very attractive, successful woman. I'm sure you're going to date a lot. ... Do we have to marry them all?" Anddd mic drop.
As for Haack, it seems she doesn't exactly disagree with her label as a serial monogamist. "As someone who recently discovered I have anxious-attachment (not sure what took me so long) and for sure a history of co-dependency issues .. things can be challenging and by 'things' I mean 'me,'" she penned in an Instagram post on April 8. "At 41 I'm finally learning about safe communication, independence during commitment and a relationship that is NOT 0-100," she added. "It's time to break the cycle."
Is Christina Haack a cheater cheater pumpkin eater?
Speaking of jumping from relationship to relationship, it's widely speculated that Christina Haack had already moved on to her hunky new beau, Christopher Larocca, before actually breaking things off with her third ex-husband, Josh Hall. During an exclusive April 2025 interview with the Daily Mail, Larocca's ex-girlfriend, Andrea Deanna, claimed that Haack and Larocca first met while she was still living with and married to Hall, and Larocca was still dating her. When asked for comment, a representative for Hall told the British tabloid they were "not surprised about these rumors at all." The rep added, "What's surprising is it took this long for a media outlet to contact Josh and ask about it. We've been awaiting this question."
It should be noted, however, that Haack has vehemently denied Deanna's cheating claims. "This person continues to make false allegations and spread lies. Christina was separated when she met Chris," a spokesperson for Haack told People.
Does Christina Haack have a thing for married men?
As it turns out, in between her divorce from Josh Hall and her relationship with her new CEO boyfriend, Chris Larocca, there were whispers that she was getting awfully close to one of her "Christina on the Coast" contractors, Michael Lange. The kicker? It was also rumored that Lange was married! YIKES.
Fans first started growing suspicious when Haack took to Instagram to brag on Lange. "There are still good men left," she posted on her Instagram Story on December 2, along with a photo of Michael and a Christmas tree (via E! News). "One of them right here single handedly hoisted this 11 foot tree into my home. Appreciate you @capa_a_general." Then, two days later, she posted yet another story featuring Lange — only this time they were working on set together. "Putting in the work!" she penned on her Instagram Story, along with a photo of herself and Lange standing in a garden center with his arm draped around her waist. Lange later reposted the story with his own playful caption, writing, "Shopping with the queen of HGTV."
While many were quick to point out how fast Haack had seemingly moved on — merely four months after Hall filed for divorce — one Reddit user floated the theory that Lange was actually a married man. "I would be concerned if I was Capo's wife. It's not normal to post pics like this with a married man and as often as she posts with him," the user snarked.