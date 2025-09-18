When "Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellowes set his next project in 1880s New York City, he assembled the cast of "The Gilded Age" with a combination of well-established actors and some new faces. In the former camp, "Sex and the City" alum Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski of "The Good Fight" as sisters Ada Forte and Agnes van Rhijn, respectively, with both actors boasting extensive credits onscreen and onstage (Nixon has won two Tony Awards, as has Baranski).

For the central role of Marian Brook — the sisters' niece who moves into their Manhattan mansion after being orphaned — Fellowes chose an unknown: Louisa Jacobson. A swing through her IMDb page — as of September 2025, at least — reveals just three screen credits: "The Gilded Age," a bit part in a 2019 TV movie called "Gone Hollywood," and a supporting role in 2025 feature "The Materialists."

Of course, this rookie actor is hardly a neophyte when it comes to Hollywood. Her mother is none other than the legendary, ever-transforming Meryl Streep, who's won three Oscars out of a staggering 21 nominations. In fact, Jacobson's sisters, Mamie and Grace Gummer, are also actors. So just who is this talented up-and-comer with a prestigious pedigree? To find out, read on to discover the untold truth of "Gilded Age" star (and Meryl Streep's daughter) Louisa Jacobson.