Meryl Streep Has Had Quite The Transformation

Meryl Streep is one of Hollywood's most celebrated actors of all time. Over the course of her nearly 50 years in front of the camera, Streep has earned a staggering 21 Oscar nominations and three Academy Awards, not to mention Emmys, Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, and a slew of lifetime achievement awards. Growing up in New Jersey, the young Streep showed both an interest in and a talent for performance. Her chameleon-like ability to craft characters not only allowed her to excel on the stage but also helped her fit in during her school days. Soon, Streep was seriously honing her craft at Vassar and Yale, and after her training, she took Broadway by storm.

Although a gifted actor, her foray into screen acting wasn't as seamless as you would think. Some people even considered Streep too ugly for Hollywood. But her undeniable knack for character couldn't be contained, whether it was costume dramas, true-life thrillers, irreverent comedies, or dazzling musicals. Streep could, and does, master them all. So how did this opera-singing cheerleader rise to the top of Tinseltown and become one of the world's great thespians? Read on to discover the stunning transformation of Meryl Streep.