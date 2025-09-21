Why Hollywood Stopped Casting Olivia Wilde

While Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis initially seemed determined to put on an amicable front following the news of their split in November 2020, things soon got decidedly messy. Firstly, there were rumors that the former had got together with ex-One Direction star Harry Styles while they were still married. Then, their former nanny made all kinds of accusations against the pair, eventually suing them for wrongful dismissal. And who can forget the incredibly public way the custody papers were issued?

Yes, in April 2022, Wilde was speaking about her second directorial effort, "Don't Worry Darling," on stage at Las Vegas' CinemaCon when she was suddenly and unexpectedly presented with a brown envelope. The documents inside, related to the custody of her and Sudeikis' two children, inevitably caught the filmmaker off guard and once again put the spotlight on her private life rather than her professional.

Wilde later revealed how hurt she was by the stunt in her 2022 interview with Variety. "In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special COVID tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event — this was something that required forethought." Sudeikis, however, insisted that he had no idea the papers would be served in such a manner.