Ellen DeGeneres' Ego Gets Wrecked After TV Return Rumors Ignite An Online Firestorm

As the legendary "Real Housewives of Orange County" fancy pants Heather Dubrow once waxed poetic, "if everyone says you're dead, it's time to lie down." Sadly, it appears that controversial comedian and television personality Ellen DeGeneres is learning that particular sentiment the hard way. On September 11, the National Enquirer reported that DeGeneres is finally facing the music that her career as an entertainer is really dunzo.

A source exclusively told the tabloid news outlet that DeGeneres had been burning the midnight oil at her U.K. home, devising a plan to revive her old career. "The whole point of Ellen going to the U.K. was to let the dust settle on the bullying scandal. Her goal has always been to make a comeback. She's just been waiting for enough time to pass," the source claimed about the real reason behind DeGeneres' jarring U.K. transformation.

According to the source, DeGeneres was initially "feeling quietly confident" about her foray back into the public eye. But that all came crashing down once a former staffer of hers came forward with all-new claims of workplace bullying. "This has ignited the whole scandal again and it's hit Ellen like a ton of bricks. She's smart enough to know it's a huge turnoff for anyone wanting to hire her. Ellen's now facing the harsh reality that she's never going to rebuild her reputation. Someone always seems to come crawling out the woodwork to dredge up the past," the source revealed.