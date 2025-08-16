Ellen DeGeneres' Transformation Since Moving To The UK Is Jarring
Several celebs threatened to leave the U.S. following Donald Trump's presidential victory, but Ellen DeGeneres actually did it — and she got caught looking a lot different since moving to the U.K.
In case you didn't know, DeGeneres, after a few particularly controversial years, jumped ship on the U.S. in the fall of 2024 — right when Trump got elected. While addressing a crowd at Cheltenham's Everyman theatre in the U.K., DeGeneres explained her and her wife Portia de Rossi's reasoning for leaving. "We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, 'He got in.' And we're like, 'We're staying here,'" she said (via The Guardian). The former talk show host also expressed concern about same-sex marriage potentially getting overturned in the U.S., sharing that she and Rossi were considering getting married in England.
Ellen DeGeneres doesn't stun in new public appearance after moving to England. pic.twitter.com/kLyj67E6Ao
— Pop Clocked | AddisonCrave (@PopClocked) July 22, 2025
And while DeGeneres seemed happily settled into her new home, a photo of her looking drastically different circulated in July 2025. While DeGeneres has always sported bleach-blond hair, a shot of her rocking an unflattering shade of brown hair got folks talking. DeGeneres also looked considerably less energetic than fans are used to seeing her, prompting some people to leave negative comments about her appearance. Fortunately, it doesn't seem as if she's letting that deter her from her new look.
Ellen DeGeneres has gone totally casual
Ellen DeGeneres has not only given up her blonde hair; she's left her signature uniform behind as well. In a May 1 Instagram post, DeGeneres, who's known for wearing polos, skinny jeans, and pantsuits, ditched her usual getup for a more casual look. While enjoying a mid-day boat ride with Portia de Rossi, DeGeneres rocked a much more casual 'fit consisting of a baseball cap, loose-fitting T-shirt, and shorts. Basically, this is not the polished Ellen fans grew to love — but if she's happy, then that's all that matters.
Ellen has fully embraced the brunette life
People usually cut their hair when they're making a big transition in life. Because Ellen DeGeneres already had short hair, all she could do was change her hair color. And it seems like she's totally embraced the brunette life. As you can see, DeGeneres looks very different without her signature blond locks, and at times, the brown can wash out her features. However, it seems like the former talk show host is wholly committed to living out her days with a more natural, manageable hair color, proving that the latest chapter in DeGeneres' hair transformation is definitely her most interesting.
For Ellen, it's all in the angle
Ellen DeGeneres may be the victim of a bad angle, but a May 19 Instagram video promoting her Kind Science skincare line proves that brunette can work for her. As you can see above, DeGeneres looked fresh-faced and relaxed as she and her wife, Portia de Rossi, engaged in a little pre-scripted banner in an effort to boost some of her skincare products to fans. Unlike the viral photo that generated so much backlash, DeGeneres' dark hair, accented by soft highlights, is aptly styled to complement her face.