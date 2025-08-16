Ellen DeGeneres' Transformation Since Moving To The UK Is Jarring

Several celebs threatened to leave the U.S. following Donald Trump's presidential victory, but Ellen DeGeneres actually did it — and she got caught looking a lot different since moving to the U.K.

In case you didn't know, DeGeneres, after a few particularly controversial years, jumped ship on the U.S. in the fall of 2024 — right when Trump got elected. While addressing a crowd at Cheltenham's Everyman theatre in the U.K., DeGeneres explained her and her wife Portia de Rossi's reasoning for leaving. "We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, 'He got in.' And we're like, 'We're staying here,'" she said (via The Guardian). The former talk show host also expressed concern about same-sex marriage potentially getting overturned in the U.S., sharing that she and Rossi were considering getting married in England.

Ellen DeGeneres doesn't stun in new public appearance after moving to England. pic.twitter.com/kLyj67E6Ao — Pop Clocked | AddisonCrave (@PopClocked) July 22, 2025

And while DeGeneres seemed happily settled into her new home, a photo of her looking drastically different circulated in July 2025. While DeGeneres has always sported bleach-blond hair, a shot of her rocking an unflattering shade of brown hair got folks talking. DeGeneres also looked considerably less energetic than fans are used to seeing her, prompting some people to leave negative comments about her appearance. Fortunately, it doesn't seem as if she's letting that deter her from her new look.