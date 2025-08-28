Ellen DeGeneres Staffer Suggests Her Marriage To Portia Is Toxic Behind Closed Doors

Admittedly, Ellen DeGeneres doesn't have the best reputation as a boss. However, new allegations from a former cameraman on her long-running talk show suggest that it wasn't just her relationship with the people who worked for her that was toxic, but her marriage to Portia de Rossi, as well. While it's been several years since the world found out that Ellen was allegedly nothing like she seemed, when anonymous former employees contributed to a BuzzFeed expose about her alleged unprofessional behavior in July 2020, DeGeneres' personal life seemed to be on the up and up. Now, five years later, another anonymous staffer has since come forward to claim that the comedian's relationship with her wife is incredibly unhealthy and not as happy as publicly portrayed.

According to the cameraman who worked on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the host had an unfair bias against her male staffers, particularly those bold enough to speak to de Rossi when she was on set. "We went though a lot of male employees just in general," shared the ex-staffer with the Daily Mail. "We had a feeling she really didn't like guys." However, the brunt of her ire was reportedly reserved for the men who came into direct contact with de Rossi. "You just hoped and prayed you weren't seated by her wife, so you didn't get her attention. You wanted to avoid looking into what we called the 'Ellen gaze,'" he continued, adding, "If she stayed looking at you, that was bad." However, if she eventually looked away, "you were probably okay."

Despite the cameraman's implication about some major insecurity within DeGeneres' relationship with de Rossi, the image they continue to project as a couple in 2025 suggests things are still all roses and sunshine.