Ellen DeGeneres Staffer Suggests Her Marriage To Portia Is Toxic Behind Closed Doors
Admittedly, Ellen DeGeneres doesn't have the best reputation as a boss. However, new allegations from a former cameraman on her long-running talk show suggest that it wasn't just her relationship with the people who worked for her that was toxic, but her marriage to Portia de Rossi, as well. While it's been several years since the world found out that Ellen was allegedly nothing like she seemed, when anonymous former employees contributed to a BuzzFeed expose about her alleged unprofessional behavior in July 2020, DeGeneres' personal life seemed to be on the up and up. Now, five years later, another anonymous staffer has since come forward to claim that the comedian's relationship with her wife is incredibly unhealthy and not as happy as publicly portrayed.
According to the cameraman who worked on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the host had an unfair bias against her male staffers, particularly those bold enough to speak to de Rossi when she was on set. "We went though a lot of male employees just in general," shared the ex-staffer with the Daily Mail. "We had a feeling she really didn't like guys." However, the brunt of her ire was reportedly reserved for the men who came into direct contact with de Rossi. "You just hoped and prayed you weren't seated by her wife, so you didn't get her attention. You wanted to avoid looking into what we called the 'Ellen gaze,'" he continued, adding, "If she stayed looking at you, that was bad." However, if she eventually looked away, "you were probably okay."
Despite the cameraman's implication about some major insecurity within DeGeneres' relationship with de Rossi, the image they continue to project as a couple in 2025 suggests things are still all roses and sunshine.
Ellen and Portia are putting on a united front
If Ellen DeGeneres' relationship with wife Portia de Rossi really is rife with toxicity, they know how to hide it really well. After all, every single update the couple has offered since leaving the U.S. for the U.K. presents the most glowing version of their relationship. Although DeGeneres' transformation since moving to the U.K. has been jarring, she took to her Instagram on August 20 and posted a very sweet video featuring her and de Rossi's adventures in Britain that suggests everything is on the up and up at home.
In case you missed it, the former talk show host posted a clip of de Rossi preparing for and enjoying a ride on her horse into the scenic UK countryside. The short video showed her wife enjoying the idyllic view as Taylor Swift's "August" soundtracked the short ride. DeGeneres got sentimental in the caption writing, "Portia's living her dream riding her horse through the English countryside and into the village. Gosh I hope she comes home soon." The post, which has racked up nearly 100,000 likes, quickly became filled with people gushing over their relationship and the beauty of their new community.
Hopefully, the happiness emanating from the post is genuine as, given DeGeneres's career setbacks, that would imply she's found personal solace.