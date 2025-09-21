The Kamala Harris Affair Rumors That Will Haunt Her Forever

It's long been rumored that former vice president and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris had an affair with California politician and former mayor of San Francisco Willie Brown while he was still married. And Harris has been hard-pressed to escape quite a few scandalous rumors over the years.

Harris' campaign manager for her 2003 race for San Francisco district attorney, Rebecca Prozan, told Politico in 2019, "No woman likes to be judged by their relationships. We want to be judged by who we are, not who we are romantically involved with." Still, Prozan conceded that going into that race, Harris was well aware that her relationship with Brown, a man more than 30 years her senior, would be "an issue" for her.

In 2003, during the height of her bid for District Attorney of San Francisco, Harris went so far as to refer to her past romantic connection to Brown as an "albatross hanging around my neck" (via SF Weekly). Despite being haunted by her past, she would not be defined by it. "I refuse to design my campaign around criticizing Willie Brown for the sake of appearing to be independent when I have no doubt that I am independent of him — and that he would probably right now express some fright about the fact that he cannot control me," she declared. Say what you will about the shady side of Kamala Harris and her politics, but she knows how to handle controversy.