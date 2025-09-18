The Heartbreaking Reports About Robert Redford's Final Years In His California Home
Some heartbreaking details have come in about the sad reality of the final years of Robert Redford's life. For years, "The Natural" star had lived in Tiburon, California (near San Francisco), where he became acquainted with the staff at a local restaurant he frequented. Following the actor's death, a server at that restaurant spoke to the Daily Mail about the interactions. "He talked to the staff and was personable, he asked questions and was interested in everyone," the server recalled. Unfortunately, the "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" actor was apparently putting on a brave face. "But there was an intense sadness to him after his son died a few years ago," they said, referring to the tragic death of Robert's son James Redford, who died of liver cancer in October 2020. "He felt like a part of him had been lost, it was hard for him to live without his boy. ... It took a toll on him to see his son die like that," the Tiburon restaurant worker added.
Following in his father's footsteps, James was a filmmaker and environmental activist. A publicist for Robert released a statement at the time of his death. "The grief is immeasurable with the loss of a child," they said, per the BBC. Sadly, it appears that Robert was grief-stricken until his final days.
In the years leading up to his death, Robert remained mostly out of the spotlight, except for one occasion that had a connection to his deceased son.
Robert Redford's final public appearance
The last public photos of Robert Redford before his death at age 89 were taken in October 2021 when he attended the Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation's annual awards ceremony in Monaco. He was honored with a special award at the event for his work through the Redford Center, which he had launched in 2005 along with his son James Redford. The Redford Center is dedicated to making films and campaigns that impact environmental issues.
That appearance in Monaco came after Robert had stepped away from the limelight. In August 2018, he announced that he was retiring from acting, but shortly afterward, he regretted the public declaration. "I think it was a mistake to say that I was retiring because you never know," he told People in September 2018 at the premiere of his film "The Old Man & The Gun."
Nearly seven years later, and only months before his death, Robert made a brief return to acting when he shot a cameo for a March 2025 episode of the TV show "Dark Winds." "The Sting" actor was not eager to draw extra attention, however, and requested a closed set while filming.