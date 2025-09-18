The Heartbreaking Reports About Robert Redford's Final Years In His California Home

Some heartbreaking details have come in about the sad reality of the final years of Robert Redford's life. For years, "The Natural" star had lived in Tiburon, California (near San Francisco), where he became acquainted with the staff at a local restaurant he frequented. Following the actor's death, a server at that restaurant spoke to the Daily Mail about the interactions. "He talked to the staff and was personable, he asked questions and was interested in everyone," the server recalled. Unfortunately, the "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" actor was apparently putting on a brave face. "But there was an intense sadness to him after his son died a few years ago," they said, referring to the tragic death of Robert's son James Redford, who died of liver cancer in October 2020. "He felt like a part of him had been lost, it was hard for him to live without his boy. ... It took a toll on him to see his son die like that," the Tiburon restaurant worker added.

Following in his father's footsteps, James was a filmmaker and environmental activist. A publicist for Robert released a statement at the time of his death. "The grief is immeasurable with the loss of a child," they said, per the BBC. Sadly, it appears that Robert was grief-stricken until his final days.

In the years leading up to his death, Robert remained mostly out of the spotlight, except for one occasion that had a connection to his deceased son.