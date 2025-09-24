Whatever Happened To Alyson Hannigan?

The acting career of film and TV star Alyson Hannigan began early in her life, with the talented youngster booking her first TV commercial at just four years of age. As she continued to experience success in TV commercials, her parents decided to relocate the family to Los Angeles when she was 11 — a move that paid off when, not long after, she was cast in her first movie, "My Stepmother Is an Alien."

For the next few years, she landed guest spots on various TV shows (including such series as "Roseanne," "Picket Fences," and "Touched By an Angel") and became a series regular on the short-lived sitcom "Free Spirit." Her big break arrived in 1997, when she was cast as Willow Rosenberg in beloved cult hit "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," which aired until 2003. During that series' run, she hit it big in the movies as a nerdy band camp enthusiast in 1999's "American Pie," which turned out to be a blockbuster teen comedy that launched the careers of its young stars (and sent her into a few sequels).

Further success arrived in 2005 with "How I Met Your Mother," part of an ensemble cast in the hit sitcom that ran for nine successful seasons until concluding in 2014. Since then, she's remained a fixture on television screens while experiencing some big changes in her personal life. Read on to discover what happened to Alyson Hannigan.