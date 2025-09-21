Side-By-Side Photos Of Stephen Miller's Tragic Hair Transformation Are Jarring

If you spotted a change in Stephen Miller's look between Donald Trump's first and second administrations, you're not alone. By the time he appeared on the Trump/Vance campaign trail, he was fully bald (and evidently over trying to pretend he was anything but).

Remember when Stephen Miller spray-painted his bald head to go on national TV?

That doesn't get talked about enough. pic.twitter.com/1X7UCK1ILO — Jay Bookman (@jaysbookman) August 21, 2025

Some will remember that, back in 2018, Miller made an appearance on "Face the Nation." Though much of the focus centered on Miller's policies, many also noticed that his hair looked a tad fuller than normal ... but that wasn't all. Social media users and the press alike picked up almost immediately that Miller had used some kind of product to fake the look of fuller hair. Making matters worse, whichever product he'd gone for wasn't a shade match either, with the powdered-on section being warm-based while his actual hair was more cool. Suffice it to say, his detractors had a field day with the lengths Miller was going to to try and hide the fact that he was going bald, with some even pointing out that his stylist may have intentionally done him dirty given just how obvious the spray-on hair was. Meanwhile, on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Colbert and Peter Grosz poked fun at the move with a skit that saw Grosz's (as Miller) hair grow dramatically during an interview. Other outlets reached out to experts who pointed out that products like the kind Miller used only worked for those who have some hair for it to grip onto.

Today, Miller couldn't look more different. Like we said, he's clearly done using products that make his hair look fuller, but he also seems to have given up on the wispy strands he did still have, opting instead to shave them short. TBH, he looks way younger without them.