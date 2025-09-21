Side-By-Side Photos Of Stephen Miller's Tragic Hair Transformation Are Jarring
If you spotted a change in Stephen Miller's look between Donald Trump's first and second administrations, you're not alone. By the time he appeared on the Trump/Vance campaign trail, he was fully bald (and evidently over trying to pretend he was anything but).
Remember when Stephen Miller spray-painted his bald head to go on national TV?
That doesn't get talked about enough. pic.twitter.com/1X7UCK1ILO
— Jay Bookman (@jaysbookman) August 21, 2025
Some will remember that, back in 2018, Miller made an appearance on "Face the Nation." Though much of the focus centered on Miller's policies, many also noticed that his hair looked a tad fuller than normal ... but that wasn't all. Social media users and the press alike picked up almost immediately that Miller had used some kind of product to fake the look of fuller hair. Making matters worse, whichever product he'd gone for wasn't a shade match either, with the powdered-on section being warm-based while his actual hair was more cool. Suffice it to say, his detractors had a field day with the lengths Miller was going to to try and hide the fact that he was going bald, with some even pointing out that his stylist may have intentionally done him dirty given just how obvious the spray-on hair was. Meanwhile, on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Colbert and Peter Grosz poked fun at the move with a skit that saw Grosz's (as Miller) hair grow dramatically during an interview. Other outlets reached out to experts who pointed out that products like the kind Miller used only worked for those who have some hair for it to grip onto.
Today, Miller couldn't look more different. Like we said, he's clearly done using products that make his hair look fuller, but he also seems to have given up on the wispy strands he did still have, opting instead to shave them short. TBH, he looks way younger without them.
Stephen Miller once had super thick hair
Although Stephen Miller was already rocking the aforementioned wispy strands during Donald Trump's first administration, it might surprise some to know that the long-balding political figure once had a very full head of hair. In fact, back when he was a teenager at Santa Monica High School, he had fairly long, thick-looking hair.
Granted, not everyone has been so complimentary of Miller's high school locks. Au contraire, some YouTube viewers who caught a glimpse of Miller's teenage coiffure in a video published by The Washington Post were quick to point out that he'd seemingly already begun losing his hair. "If I had a hairline like that in high school I would be [mad] at the world too," one wrote. Another shared similar sentiments, writing, "So he has always been 47 years old. Interesting." That earned a reply from another hairline critic, who wrote, "And bald too." Talk about yikes. It does also bear mentioning that, at the time the comments were made, Miller was nowhere near 47. In fact, he hadn't even turned 40 yet.
Miller has never spoken about his hairline (or lack thereof), but one does wonder if all the chatter got to him. After all, becoming the case study for a hair clinic's blog (complete with diagrams that spoke to the back of his head, which hadn't received quite as much attention) doesn't exactly scream "confidence booster." Either way, something tells us he'll be sticking with his clean-shaven look going forward. Then again, there's always a chance he may try take a leaf out of Trump's guide to hiding thinning hair (read: bleach). Ofc, the president's habit of scheduling bleaching appointments like it's a full-time job is counterintuitive — but then again, so is covering up a completely nonexistent hairline with spray-on hair.