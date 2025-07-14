We've Uncovered Trump's Bleach Schedule And It's A Full-Time Job

Donald Trump is blond, very blond, and certainly not naturally. However, it's possible the president would rather us think he was born with platinum locks. After all, he seems to have a bleaching sesh every month.

Some will remember that Trump got a very noticeable bleach job in the wake of his very public Elon Musk split. That was in early June 2025, and the president's uber-light hue was giving "The Girls Next Door" Season 1 promo. Given what we've said in the past about Trump's bronzer unlocking key details about his psyche, we have no doubts that his bright, shiny new 'do was a distraction for the president during his messy fallout with Musk. Things seemed to settle in the weeks that followed (as much as a blindly blond bleach job could, anyway) ... and then came July. Once again, early on in the month, the president was pictured with a fried-looking bleach job, prompting us to think he probably has his maintenance days booked into his calendar even before his golfing days are (and let's face it, those are sacred).

Of course, there is something to be said for the fact that his July dye also came right around the time of renewed tensions with Musk. ICYMI, he debuted his blindingly blond mane just one day after taking to Truth Social to slam his former bestie and call him a "TRAIN WRECK" (original emphasis). Blond or not, Musk took two more jabs at him. First, he wrote in an X (known as Twitter before he bought it) post, "What's Truth Social?" Then, when a platform user came up with what they believed his response was, he quipped, "Pretty funny, but actually I didn't respond at all." TBH, we're shocked Trump didn't go even blonder after that.