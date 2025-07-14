We've Uncovered Trump's Bleach Schedule And It's A Full-Time Job
Donald Trump is blond, very blond, and certainly not naturally. However, it's possible the president would rather us think he was born with platinum locks. After all, he seems to have a bleaching sesh every month.
Some will remember that Trump got a very noticeable bleach job in the wake of his very public Elon Musk split. That was in early June 2025, and the president's uber-light hue was giving "The Girls Next Door" Season 1 promo. Given what we've said in the past about Trump's bronzer unlocking key details about his psyche, we have no doubts that his bright, shiny new 'do was a distraction for the president during his messy fallout with Musk. Things seemed to settle in the weeks that followed (as much as a blindly blond bleach job could, anyway) ... and then came July. Once again, early on in the month, the president was pictured with a fried-looking bleach job, prompting us to think he probably has his maintenance days booked into his calendar even before his golfing days are (and let's face it, those are sacred).
Of course, there is something to be said for the fact that his July dye also came right around the time of renewed tensions with Musk. ICYMI, he debuted his blindingly blond mane just one day after taking to Truth Social to slam his former bestie and call him a "TRAIN WRECK" (original emphasis). Blond or not, Musk took two more jabs at him. First, he wrote in an X (known as Twitter before he bought it) post, "What's Truth Social?" Then, when a platform user came up with what they believed his response was, he quipped, "Pretty funny, but actually I didn't respond at all." TBH, we're shocked Trump didn't go even blonder after that.
Donald Trump never used to be quite so blond
While Donald Trump has been vibrantly blond for a while now, it bears mentioning that he hasn't always been. In fact, pics of him from back in the day show the then-businessman's natural hue is a much darker shade of blond. In fact, in some snaps from the '80s, his hair doesn't seem to be blond at all, but rather a light brown.
So, when did he start going for the lighter strands? A timeline of Trump's hair transformation suggests that it was only from the early aughts onwards that he began going fully blond. Even then, there were a number of times he seemingly ran out of purple shampoo, with his hair often looking more yellow than golden in pictures from that time. As for the more platinum hue (sans brassiness), that became a mainstay of his from 2016 onwards.
With all that in mind, maybe Trump equates blondness with being more presidential. Having said that, it's also worth pointing out that Trump is known to be incredibly superstitious — and the fact that he'd previously thrown his hat in the ring and not been successful, then won the 2016 election with his platinum mop, means he may believe that in order to be president, he has to be blond. It certainly would explain the constant bleaching schedule.