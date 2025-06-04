Trump Is Much More Superstitious Than We Ever Knew

In the words of the great Stevie Wonder, "When you believe in things that you don't understand, then you suffer. Superstition ain't the way." However, given that Wonder is among the musicians who can't stand Donald Trump (he supported Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election), maybe Trump doesn't listen to Wonder much these days — "The Apprentice" star is very superstitious, after all.

Trump also believes in things he doesn't understand that could result in suffering, including the effect exercise has on the human body. In 2017, The New Yorker reported that he avoids physical activity (other than cheating at golf, according to some who have played against Trump) because he views the body as a battery that loses its juice when in use. And speaking of his questionable health habits, it's no secret that Trump is a huge McDonald's fan; he even manned one of the fast-food chain's fryers in 2024. That's when he revealed his belief in an old-school superstition by tossing salt over his shoulder after spilling it. "I'm very superstitious," he confessed to an employee (via Sky News). It was once thought that spilled salt was the devil's fault and that throwing some in his eye would make him go away (maybe Lucifer was hanging around Trump because he loves those Mickey D's fries just as much as the POTUS does).

After Stormy Daniels spilled about her affair with Trump, Seth Rogen appeared in the "Stormy" documentary and recalled a conversation he had with her about another of the tycoon's bizarre beliefs. "He, like, felt as though his power, like, rested in his hair, and that if he lost it, he would lose his, like, power and his stature," Rogen said (via Mediaite). Then there's the Trump superstition that should give Americans pause.