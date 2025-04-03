Trump's Infamous Hair Almost Flies Away During Liberation Day Speech & The Internet Has A Lot To Say
Hold onto your hair, people! President Donald J. Trump's second term has proved to be chock-full of shock and awe moments. True to form, his Liberation Day speech, wherein he unveiled his dramatic new tariffs, was just more of the same. "April 2, 2025, will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America's destiny was reclaimed, and the day that we began to make America wealthy again," Trump declared. Alas, it's not just the tariffs that had everyone talking. While many were groaning and clutching their wallets in agony, others were genuinely concerned that Trump's signature 'do was trying to liberate itself in the April winds and flee to Canada. Oh, wait ...
"Trump's hair tryna fly off," one X user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Dude Trump's hair is hanging on by a THREAD" along with the cry-laughing face emoji. To be fair, aren't we all?
This isn't the first time Trump's hair has had a mind of its own
Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Trump's wispy follicles have been caught hanging on for dear life. On January 7, the then-president-elect made a speech at Mar-a-Lago, announcing his plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America. Meanwhile, even his locks seemed displeased with the idea, retreating further and further up, seemingly positioning themselves as horns growing atop his head in silent protest. A volatile hair transformation, indeed.
But that's not all. Back in August 2024, Trump's combover held on for dear life at one of his campaign rallies in Georgia. In recent years, the American people have witnessed Trump's hair start to flop in his 70s, and this rally proved to be no different. Still, the presidential hopeful paid his flailing locks no mind. Instead, he directed all his anger at his opponent, then-vice president Kamala Harris, calling her "dumb" and "low IQ," per the Georgia Recorder. Maybe he's just jealous of her perfectly silk-pressed locks.