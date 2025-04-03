Trump's Infamous Hair Almost Flies Away During Liberation Day Speech & The Internet Has A Lot To Say

Hold onto your hair, people! President Donald J. Trump's second term has proved to be chock-full of shock and awe moments. True to form, his Liberation Day speech, wherein he unveiled his dramatic new tariffs, was just more of the same. "April 2, 2025, will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America's destiny was reclaimed, and the day that we began to make America wealthy again," Trump declared. Alas, it's not just the tariffs that had everyone talking. While many were groaning and clutching their wallets in agony, others were genuinely concerned that Trump's signature 'do was trying to liberate itself in the April winds and flee to Canada. Oh, wait ...

"Trump's hair tryna fly off," one X user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Dude Trump's hair is hanging on by a THREAD" along with the cry-laughing face emoji. To be fair, aren't we all?