Trump's New Haircut Has Wispy Follicles Hanging On For Dear Life (& Maybe Elon Has Some Advice)
Stepping to the podium at his Mar-a-Lago estate on January 7, President Donald Trump was rocking a rather wispy and wonky hairdo. Whereas this is decidedly not the first time Trump's comb-over was holding on for dear life, there was something remarkably different about it. The usual swoop and flop seems to have been replaced by a strange helmet shape — almost giving the president the appearance of horns — wispy, wispy horns.
With Trump's new bestie Elon Musk also boasting a history of bad hair, perhaps the two can share some notes. The Tesla CEO has long evaded the question of whether or not he's gotten hair plugs, although when looking at throwback photos of Musk's hair, it's clear that it was much thinner then versus now. Considering the immense wealth at the fingertips of both Musk and Trump, one could argue that they should be able to afford a hairstylist and quality maintenance of their mops. But that hasn't stopped them from rocking whatever look they please.
Trump's public appearance on Tuesday was in regard to some hefty annexation the incoming president has planned (or wants to plan) for the future. Even his bad hair couldn't distract from some of the bad policy being suggested.
Donald Trump and his bad hair discuss foreign policy
During the illuminating news conference held at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, President Donald Trump and his wiggly wisps discussed upcoming foreign policy. In a video of the event, Trump brought up several annexation ideas, including wanting to reclaim the Panama Canal and, for some reason, reigniting the flames of wanting to purchase Greenland. He even threw out the idea of making Canada a new United State, stating, "You get rid of that artificially drawn line and you take a look at what that looks like — and it would also be much better for national security."
As big and bold as these ideas are, hopefully Trump's obsession with his OG bad comb-over makes a comeback, as it wasn't quite as terrible. With Elon Musk constantly hanging around and possibly annoying the president, maybe the two can put their heads together and focus on a different policy: making better choices with their haircuts. Perhaps Musk can even convince Trump to take our advice and ditch the comb-over in 2025.