Trump's New Haircut Has Wispy Follicles Hanging On For Dear Life (& Maybe Elon Has Some Advice)

Stepping to the podium at his Mar-a-Lago estate on January 7, President Donald Trump was rocking a rather wispy and wonky hairdo. Whereas this is decidedly not the first time Trump's comb-over was holding on for dear life, there was something remarkably different about it. The usual swoop and flop seems to have been replaced by a strange helmet shape — almost giving the president the appearance of horns — wispy, wispy horns.

With Trump's new bestie Elon Musk also boasting a history of bad hair, perhaps the two can share some notes. The Tesla CEO has long evaded the question of whether or not he's gotten hair plugs, although when looking at throwback photos of Musk's hair, it's clear that it was much thinner then versus now. Considering the immense wealth at the fingertips of both Musk and Trump, one could argue that they should be able to afford a hairstylist and quality maintenance of their mops. But that hasn't stopped them from rocking whatever look they please.

Trump's public appearance on Tuesday was in regard to some hefty annexation the incoming president has planned (or wants to plan) for the future. Even his bad hair couldn't distract from some of the bad policy being suggested.