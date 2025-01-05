Throwback Pics Of Elon Musk Show Just How Bad His Hair Once Was

As Elon Musk continued to embed himself within the 47th American president's inner orbit, his association with tragic combover victim Donald Trump brought his own hair under the microscope.

While Trump wasn't influencing Musk's hairstyle decisions, the latter's political influence was disrupting the status quo. When the two men meddled with a bipartisan government spending bill in December 2024 — well over a month before Trump was set to take office — it unleashed a storm that included some Trump ego-bruising chatter of a possible Musk presidency. According to CBS News, Andy Barr, a Republican representative from Kentucky, said of the spending meddling, "My phone was ringing off the hook ...The people who elected us are listening to Elon Musk."

Whereas constituents are listening to the SpaceX founder, considering the complete transformation Musk has undergone, it begs the question: are people looking at Musk? Digging through throwback photos of the billionaire CEO, it's apparent that his current head of hair was not always there. As he thrusts himself more and more into the limelight, it's clear that Musk has undergone some form of alchemy to get his hair from disappearing to being able to be given some unfortunate haircuts. Whereas Musk himself has neither confirmed nor denied undergoing any procedures to get his locks to look good, old pics of him certainly suggest he had some help.