Throwback Pics Of Elon Musk Show Just How Bad His Hair Once Was
As Elon Musk continued to embed himself within the 47th American president's inner orbit, his association with tragic combover victim Donald Trump brought his own hair under the microscope.
While Trump wasn't influencing Musk's hairstyle decisions, the latter's political influence was disrupting the status quo. When the two men meddled with a bipartisan government spending bill in December 2024 — well over a month before Trump was set to take office — it unleashed a storm that included some Trump ego-bruising chatter of a possible Musk presidency. According to CBS News, Andy Barr, a Republican representative from Kentucky, said of the spending meddling, "My phone was ringing off the hook ...The people who elected us are listening to Elon Musk."
Whereas constituents are listening to the SpaceX founder, considering the complete transformation Musk has undergone, it begs the question: are people looking at Musk? Digging through throwback photos of the billionaire CEO, it's apparent that his current head of hair was not always there. As he thrusts himself more and more into the limelight, it's clear that Musk has undergone some form of alchemy to get his hair from disappearing to being able to be given some unfortunate haircuts. Whereas Musk himself has neither confirmed nor denied undergoing any procedures to get his locks to look good, old pics of him certainly suggest he had some help.
The hair transplant rumors swirling around Elon Musk
Considering all the wealth at Elon Musk's disposal, it makes sense that he would consider investing some of it in himself. Plus, according to the experts at Harley Street Hair Clinic, Musk has always been a good candidate for a potential hair transplant, even when going through various stages of hair thinning in his younger years. Although Musk has never confirmed receiving a hair transplant, throwback pics clearly show apparent signs of balding and thinning that are no longer present on the billionaire.
A general timeline overview of Musk's hair shows that even as a teenager, he might have struggled with hair thinning — making this an ongoing issue for him. By the '90s, most of Musk's forehead was visible, with his hairline receding further back. However, by the time Musk entered his 30s in the late 2000s, more hair growth began to appear. When he reached his 50s, Musk was boasting a full head of hair that appears mostly natural (though those strange haircuts are not helping). The team at Harley Street Hair Clinic suggests it's possible that Musk got a follicular unit extraction (FUE) since this type of transplant produces more natural-looking results. No matter what the truth may be, Musk is certainly enjoying being the center of attention, even if it might annoy Donald Trump to always have him hanging around.