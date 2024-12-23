Trump Accidentally Admits Elon Musk Presidency Rumors Bruise His Ego

Donald Trump and Elon Musk have squashed their beef, but the president-elect has accidentally admitted that jokes about a Musk presidency have bruised his ego.

To recap, Trump made waves in November when he gave Musk a role within his administration. According to Reuters, Trump bestowed the Tesla CEO the power to control the Department of Government Efficiency, along with Vivek Ramaswamy. Their objective, according to Trump, is to "pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies." Following the announcement, Musk popped up at Trump's America First Policy Institute Gala and spoke a little bit about his shiny new title. "As President Trump said, what we need is common sense," Musk said during the event (via Fox Business). "This won't be business as usual. This is going to be a revolution," he continued.

Unsurprisingly, many of Trump's supporters have expressed excitement about his team-up with Musk. However, some have gone the cynical route, implying that Musk will be controlling his puppet strings behind the scenes, with more claiming he is gunning for his own shot at the presidency. The latter group granted the SpaceX CEO the title of President Musk, often garnering thousands of likes on Musk's X-owned platform. Now Trump has addressed the conversation, and it's clear he's not happy.