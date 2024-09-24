The Complete Transformation Of Elon Musk Is A Sight To See

As of September 2024, Elon Musk was named the world's richest person, with an estimated net worth of $237 billion. At the rate he's going, Musk is predicted to become the world's first-ever trillionaire by 2027. Musk's vast wealth is derived from a variety of sources, including his stakes in some of the world's most recognizable brands, including electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla and social media platform X (which originated as Twitter). He's also thrown billions into SpaceX, his ambitious space agency that aims to mount a manned mission to Mars; Musk, in fact, has stated his intention to begin launching starships bound for Mars as soon as 2026, with an ultimate goal of forming a colony on the red planet.

"Elon thinks bigger than just about anyone else I've ever met," David Sacks, former PayPal COO, told the Los Angeles Times of Musk's rapid rise. "He sets lofty goals and sets out to achieve them with great speed."

Of course, no conversation about Musk is complete without mentioning the aura of controversy that engulfs him, from his incendiary statements, to his feuds with various celebrities and his often outrageous opinions — which he insists on sharing with the world, whether the world wants to hear them or not. To chart the journey of this often-contentious mogul, read on to explore the complete transformation of Elon Musk.