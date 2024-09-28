Musicians Who Can't Stand Trump (And Are Ready To Fight)

Politicians often have musicians who support them, and former President Donald Trump is no exception. Some of the musicians in Trump's corner include Kid Rock and Lee Greenwood, but the list isn't very long. The artists who do support Trump show up at his rallies and events to throw their weight behind the candidate of their choosing, but not all of the music played during those appearances is from artists who have endorsed him.

Trump — or more likely his campaign staff and event coordinators — often plays music that comes from other artists' catalogs. Most of the time, this goes by without any issue, but occasionally, it comes out that a Trump event featured music from an artist on the opposite side of the political spectrum. That's when problems arise because, without an artist's permission, it can violate their copyright to wantonly play music that's not given prior approval.

When Trump's campaign crosses a musical line, the result can often see artists publicly admonish and threaten legal action. In some cases, the problem isn't so much about the lack of a license as it is about the artist not wanting to be associated with Trump, his message, or his campaign. The list of musicians who oppose Trump is lengthy and includes some of the biggest names in the industry.