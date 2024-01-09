Sinead O'Connor's Cause Of Death Has Finally Been Confirmed

Sinead O'Connor's cause of death has been released nearly six months after her death. The legendary Irish musician — best known for her hits "Nothing Compares 2 U" and "The Emperor's New Clothes," along with her dedication to social justice — died on July 23, 2023, according to People. At the time, O'Connor's family penned a joint statement announcing her death. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," read the statement. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy."

According to a London coroner, it's now known that O'Connor passed away from natural causes, reports CNN. "This is to confirm that Ms. O'Connor died of natural causes," the Southwark Coroners Court said in a statement to HuffPost. "The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death. No further comments will be made." Unfortunately, as HuffPost noted, O'Connor died a year after she buried her teenage son, Shane O'Connor. O'Connor's last days have since been defined by her heartbreaking social media posts about missing Shane. Although O'Connor dealt with suicidal ideation — and once tweeted about her desire to end her life because of Shane's death, according to People — the coroner's report has cleared up any speculation about her cause of death.