Trump Gets Another Fried Bleach Job & At This Rate His 'Do Is A Ticking Time Bomb

If Donald Trump keeps playing around with bleach, which is known for being incredibly harsh on the hair, then his MAGA hats may become a permanent fixture of his uniform. But if the billionaire really wants to preserve his infamous mane, he should probably consider trying out a whole new hairdo entirely. Given the fact that Trump's signature combover has become as synonymous with him as his various slogans, it'd probably be no small feat for him to establish a new look this far into the game. However, he did once joke about paying millions to have hair like a little girl he met on the golf course. In November 2024, Trump waved down a girl with a big curly mane, saying, "Oh, I love that hair. I want her hair! Can I buy your hair? I'll pay your millions for it?" (via ABC News).

Advertisement

Of course, Trump was probably joking, which begs the question: Where should he go from here? Well, we're obviously biased, but we'd like to suggest Trump consider giving our McDonald's hair makeover a try. Although fire engine red hair may be a little unconventional for a someone holding the office of the president, given his track record since re-entering public service, a complete rejection of social norms just seems fitting.