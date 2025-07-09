Trump Gets Another Fried Bleach Job & At This Rate His 'Do Is A Ticking Time Bomb
Donald Trump's hair transformation has been well documented over the years, and it's no surprise that he has put his mane through a lot. The president's signature combover takes a ton of manipulation and probably, like... hair gel, which hasn't been easy on his strands. This seems especially true in recent years when Trump's balding has become more prominent, requiring more creative ways to keep his hair intact. Now it seems like Trump has committed to regular bleach jobs, which not only begs the question as to why, but also makes you wonder just how long his hair can withstand the demand he places on it.
Wow — Trump jumps in to try to shut down a reporter who attempts to ask Pam Bondi about the missing minute in the Epstein jailhouse tape pic.twitter.com/7Enwt7IV96
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 8, 2025
In case you missed it, the president debuted another harsh bleach job weeks after Trump flaunted a different bleach job amid his feud with Elon Musk. On July 8, Trump attended a White House Cabinet meeting with Attorney General Pam Bondi. It centered on his administration's decision to halt the release of more files related to the late sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein, according to PBS. But, just as with most of the serious business that Trump encounters, his fresh dye job definitely commanded the most attention. And it's not just because it somehow seems his stylist achieved a degree of lift once thought impossible; it definitely seems like his hair is a ticking time bomb, holding on by a thread.
Could Donald Trump be looking for a new 'do?
If Donald Trump keeps playing around with bleach, which is known for being incredibly harsh on the hair, then his MAGA hats may become a permanent fixture of his uniform. But if the billionaire really wants to preserve his infamous mane, he should probably consider trying out a whole new hairdo entirely. Given the fact that Trump's signature combover has become as synonymous with him as his various slogans, it'd probably be no small feat for him to establish a new look this far into the game. However, he did once joke about paying millions to have hair like a little girl he met on the golf course. In November 2024, Trump waved down a girl with a big curly mane, saying, "Oh, I love that hair. I want her hair! Can I buy your hair? I'll pay your millions for it?" (via ABC News).
Of course, Trump was probably joking, which begs the question: Where should he go from here? Well, we're obviously biased, but we'd like to suggest Trump consider giving our McDonald's hair makeover a try. Although fire engine red hair may be a little unconventional for a someone holding the office of the president, given his track record since re-entering public service, a complete rejection of social norms just seems fitting.