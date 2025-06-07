Trump Gets Fresh Bleach Job After Elon Split & His Bald Spots Get Exposed
We've all been there after a heartbreaking split. And Donald Trump, well, he's just like us — but not. Trump and Elon Musk have suffered a painful, public bromance breakup that appears to get nastier by the day. So, how's he dealing with it? Well, not too good, given the state of his freshly bleached barnet and the fact Trump's been forgetting to cover his dreaded bald spots as his Musk feud reaches a boiling point.
Most mere mortals would reach for a box of tissues and tuck into a giant tub of Chunky Monkey while sobbing at "The Notebook" or listen to their special couples' song on repeat, reminiscing on the good times. Sadly, though, Trump probably canceled his Amazon Prime, given his contentious relationship with Jeff Bezos. And, let's face it, there's only so many times you can listen to Lee Greenwood's "Proud to be an American," even if you're Trump. So, he plumped for the third breakup go-to, the 'do do-over.
Trump's gone through his fair share of hair transformations over the years. However, his post-Musk makeover definitely isn't one of his finest. Perhaps Trump's hair stylist was on vacation because it's difficult to believe a pro could have produced the platinum mishap. Instead, it looks like Trump popped to the market, picked up a box of super ultra-blonde bleach, then got wife Melania to strap on those annoying plastic gloves that never fit properly and do her very best (or worst, as the case may be).
Donald Trump's keeping his fist up
Donald Trump put on a brave face as he departed the White House for New Jersey on June 6. There wasn't a thumbs-up in sight, but Trump did attempt an iconic fist pump, though his heart clearly wasn't in it. In all fairness, No. 47 has a lot to be downcast about. Trump and Musk's explosive bromance breakup may well have been in the cards from the get-go, but still, if those two crazy billionaire, power-hungry egotists can't make it, what hope is there for the rest of us?
Things between the former besties turned real ugly, real quick. They went from fangirl gushing to handbags at dawn at the flip of a switch. Musk somehow managed to ramp up his non-stop posts on X yet another notch. He claimed the election would have been lost if not for him, suggested Trump had been replaced by a body double, threw his support behind the president's impeachment, and — uh oh! — claimed Trump's history with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein includes some very dark shenanigans (in a post that's since been deleted).
Meanwhile, Trump has swerved X and responded in interviews and on Truth Social. In a June 5 presser (via AP), he suggested Musk has "Trump derangement syndrome." He floated the idea of removing Musk's government subsidies and contracts in a post and insisted he was the dumper, not the dumpee. Musk begged to differ, calling it "sad" and "such an obvious lie."