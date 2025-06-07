Trump Gets Fresh Bleach Job After Elon Split & His Bald Spots Get Exposed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We've all been there after a heartbreaking split. And Donald Trump, well, he's just like us — but not. Trump and Elon Musk have suffered a painful, public bromance breakup that appears to get nastier by the day. So, how's he dealing with it? Well, not too good, given the state of his freshly bleached barnet and the fact Trump's been forgetting to cover his dreaded bald spots as his Musk feud reaches a boiling point.

Most mere mortals would reach for a box of tissues and tuck into a giant tub of Chunky Monkey while sobbing at "The Notebook" or listen to their special couples' song on repeat, reminiscing on the good times. Sadly, though, Trump probably canceled his Amazon Prime, given his contentious relationship with Jeff Bezos. And, let's face it, there's only so many times you can listen to Lee Greenwood's "Proud to be an American," even if you're Trump. So, he plumped for the third breakup go-to, the 'do do-over.

Trump's gone through his fair share of hair transformations over the years. However, his post-Musk makeover definitely isn't one of his finest. Perhaps Trump's hair stylist was on vacation because it's difficult to believe a pro could have produced the platinum mishap. Instead, it looks like Trump popped to the market, picked up a box of super ultra-blonde bleach, then got wife Melania to strap on those annoying plastic gloves that never fit properly and do her very best (or worst, as the case may be).

