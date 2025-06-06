Trump Forgets To Cover His Bald Spots As Elon Feud Reaches A Boiling Point
Similar to Rome, the strange friendship between Donald Trump and Elon Musk wasn't built in a day, but it is certainly crashing and burning with its fair share of backstabbing. While the fallout between Musk and Trump becomes messier than any of their actual divorces, it seems the duo are of two devious minds about how to move forward. Musk has taken to his social media platform, what was once Twitter but is now X, to lash out with a series of posts about everything from helping Trump win the election to calling for his impeachment. Trump, however, appears to be trying to act as if this is business as usual.
Sitting down for a meeting with the Fraternal Order of Police, Trump was attempting to appear unbothered about the hullabaloo of the day, but he ultimately came up short. According to footage from YouTube, the president appeared to have forgotten to take care of one of his major insecurities before letting the cameras roll. Fully in his hair flop era, Trump let his bald spot have some fresh air. It's not the first time Trump has forgotten to secure his mop, similar to the time Trump's locks almost flew away on Liberation Day, his hair has once again pulled focus on a day that he might not have the patience for such mistakes.
Donald Trump's hair doesn't distract from Elon Musk's meltdown
The writing had been on the wall for a while that Elon Musk and Donald Trump were headed for splitsville. As much as Musk himself admitted the bromance was on the rocks, he wasn't the first in the duo to divulge that something was amiss. Back in 2024, before he even took office, Trump had grumbled about Musk always being around, indicating that the powder keg that's currently blazing had been brewing for some time. With the general public thirsting for juicy details as the relationship implodes, it tracks that Trump would forget to make sure his hair was in place.
Luckily for Trump, his bald spot was minimal in comparison to Musk's pouting about the president's new tax bill that ultimately led to this spectacular showdown. According to NPR, the feud has escalated rapidly, with Trump now threatening to end all the government contracts associated with Musk's companies, Tesla and SpaceX.
As much as Musk had bemoaned feeling used by Trump, it seems he might have aired those grievances a bit too soon. With Trump too distracted to even comb over his locks, it seems he's locked in and dead set on putting Musk within his crosshairs. Not one to be known for being even-tempered, it seems Trump is thankful to bring back his "You're fired" energy from his days as the host of "The Apprentice." Although considering the large egos of both Trump and Musk, the two just might be enjoying all this extended attention.