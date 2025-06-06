Trump Forgets To Cover His Bald Spots As Elon Feud Reaches A Boiling Point

The writing had been on the wall for a while that Elon Musk and Donald Trump were headed for splitsville. As much as Musk himself admitted the bromance was on the rocks, he wasn't the first in the duo to divulge that something was amiss. Back in 2024, before he even took office, Trump had grumbled about Musk always being around, indicating that the powder keg that's currently blazing had been brewing for some time. With the general public thirsting for juicy details as the relationship implodes, it tracks that Trump would forget to make sure his hair was in place.

Luckily for Trump, his bald spot was minimal in comparison to Musk's pouting about the president's new tax bill that ultimately led to this spectacular showdown. According to NPR, the feud has escalated rapidly, with Trump now threatening to end all the government contracts associated with Musk's companies, Tesla and SpaceX.

As much as Musk had bemoaned feeling used by Trump, it seems he might have aired those grievances a bit too soon. With Trump too distracted to even comb over his locks, it seems he's locked in and dead set on putting Musk within his crosshairs. Not one to be known for being even-tempered, it seems Trump is thankful to bring back his "You're fired" energy from his days as the host of "The Apprentice." Although considering the large egos of both Trump and Musk, the two just might be enjoying all this extended attention.

