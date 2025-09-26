Mike Pence's Basic New Job Is Proof Trump Soured His Reputation Beyond Repair

Mike Pence was Donald Trump's right-hand man for four years. However, Trump and Pence had a massive falling out amid the U.S. Capitol Attack on January 6, 2021, that effectively put an end to their political partnership. It did more than just remove the former vice president from Trump's inner circle, though. Trump even said Pence is "mortally wounded" to the GOP for helping to certify Joe Biden's 2020 election victory. Pence's new job seemingly proves the president right.

In the spring of 2026, Pence will begin teaching undergraduate courses and seminars at George Mason University. He will join the Schar School of Policy and Government as a distinguished professor of practice, meaning an instructor with no academic background but extensive expertise in the field. "I have seen firsthand the importance of principled leadership and fidelity to the Constitution in shaping the future of our nation," Pence said in a statement.

The Schar School dean, Mark J. Rozell, highlighted Pence's track record of turning his ideology into measurable actions. "His disciplined approach to communication and his deeply rooted conservative philosophy provide a principled framework to discussions of federalism, the separation of powers, and the role of values in public life," he said. This won't be the first time Pence dabbles in academia. After ending his short-lived 2024 presidential run in 2023, he taught political science at Grove City College, a small Christian institution. "I was immediately interested," he told IndyStar in March 2025. Pence has seemingly left politics for good, suggesting his rift with Trump did a number on his career.