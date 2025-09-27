16 And Pregnant Stories That Ended In Tragedy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

This article contains references to substance abuse, suicide, domestic violence, and mental health issues.

"16 and Pregnant" premiered on MTV in 2009 and ultimately became a viewer magnet. The show's premise — chronicling the lives of pregnant teens — was associated with helping reduce teenage births, per a report by the National Bureau of Economic Research. "That's all you hope to do with a show like this — have a positive impact," "16 and Pregnant" executive producer Dia Sokol-Savage told BU Today of its influence. "Especially for a show that garners the opposite opinion, where people say that we glorify teen pregnancy."

Teen births are often met with societal stigma, but in some instances, "16 and Pregnant" showcased stories that have had successful endings. Chelsea Houska featured on the show in 2010 and thereafter became yet another reality television star who milked her 15 minutes of fame since she morphed into an HGTV star with a million-dollar net worth. Similarly, Kailyn Lowry was a Season 2 participant who eventually built a name for herself by founding KILLR Network, a company that is home to several podcasts.

That said, not all stories aired on "16 and Pregnant" have been subject to happy endings. Some former participants have struggled with thoughts of self-harm, while others gave in to drug use. Past cast members have also confessed to telling lies on the show, and tragically, there have been unexpected deaths.