The Reason Oprah Never Married Or Had Kids

Oprah Winfrey consciously chose not to marry her longtime boyfriend, Stedman Graham, or have children (not including the child she bore at the age of 14, who died shortly after birth). Although Winfrey's net worth could support endless families if she wanted to, the beloved former talk show host has always been content to go things alone.

Throughout her career, Winfrey has spoken at length about why she decided not to become a mother — and, most importantly, why she doesn't regret it. "If I had kids, my kids would hate me," Winfrey shared with The Hollywood Reporter about her demanding schedule. "They would have ended up on the equivalent of the 'Oprah' show talking about me; because something [in my life] would have had to suffer and it would've probably been them."

Winfrey also imagined a reality where her children turned out like some of the complicated guests she'd interviewed over the years when speaking to People in 2019. "I realized, 'Whoa, I'm talking to a lot of messed-up people, and they are messed up because they had mothers and fathers who were not aware of how serious that job is,'" Winfrey stated. After revealing that she isn't able to compartmentalize the way some other parents can, Winfrey told Good Housekeeping in 2017, "When people were pressuring me to get married and have children, I knew I was not going to be a person that ever regretted not having them." Instead, she added that she feels like a mother to all children. In addition to her reasons for never having a family of her own, Winfrey also has her reasons for never marrying her life partner, Graham.