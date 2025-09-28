The Obamas' Vacation With George Clooney Had Quite The Gross Debacle

The Obama family barely avoided witnessing a rare George Clooney fail when they stayed at his famed estate in Lake Como, Italy. As part of their lavish lifestyle post-White House, former President Barack Obama, his wife Michelle, and their daughters Sasha and Malia traveled to Italy in 2019 for a charity event with the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

Clooney, a longtime family friend, invited them to stay at his gorgeous Italian property. The trip was likely a treat, though the former first family narrowly escaped a frigid fiasco. Clooney freaked out when he realized that not only was his pool not retaining water, but that the water had also dipped to freezing temperatures. The actor then had his bodyguard, Giovanni, call a plumber named Dante Pennè, who had to work fast to return the pool to normal before the Obamas' arrival.

"What a race," the plumber told the newspaper Corriere Della Sera (via The Daily Beast). "I arrive and they are all upset. Giovanni says to me: hurry up, hurry up!" Pennè snapped back, "Let me work, otherwise I won't be able to fix it." Fortunately, Pennè was able to do just that, correcting both issues in the nick of time. His prompt service even warranted him a selfie with an incredibly grateful Clooney, who reportedly said, "Thank you, I was worried. You know, my friend is a tanned guy, he doesn't like cold water." The rest of the trip apparently went off without a hitch, with Clooney and Obama having an especially amazing time together. "George and Barack looked like best friends," shared a source with E! News of the trip, adding, "They were laughing the entire time and taking pictures together."