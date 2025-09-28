The Time Melania Trump Murdered Our Eyeballs In Tasteless Neon
Melania Trump rocked an outfit that totally missed the mark (and burned our eyeballs in the process) while supporting Donald Trump at a campaign rally. On June 18, 2019, the former model appeared by her husband's side in Orlando as he campaigned for re-election. Those in the audience, even way back in the nosebleeds, would have had no trouble spotting the first lady thanks to her eye-achingly yellow jumpsuit. The piece was a Caitrin wide-leg jumpsuit in canary yellow from Ralph Lauren that retailed for $2,790. With billowing sleeves and pant legs that reached the ground, the number was loose around Melania's limbs, but fit snug around her midsection. She accessorized with a dark gold belt that helped accentuate her figure, and completed the look with a pair of matching yellow pointed-toe Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.
While not exactly appropriate for a political rally, Melania's ensemble had a certain elegance, but it was the blinding brightness of the jumpsuit that made it tasteless to many. Her neon clothing choice was fitting for the sunshine state, however, as she was nearly as bright as the sun — and staring at her jumpsuit for too long would perhaps similarly damage your retinas.
Unsurprisingly, the brightly-colored jumpsuit evoked a strong reaction from people on X, formerly Twitter, who thought it was one of Melania's worst looks. "Why is she wearing a banana costume?" one user asked. Another compared the bold style choice to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. "She's not Jackie! And yes, Trump has made her out to be," they wrote. This wasn't the only yellow outfit Melania wore that caused a stir.
Melania Trump really likes bright yellow outfits
One of Melania Trump's most controversial fashion moments came later that year in another yellow piece. While visiting the United Kingdom with Donald Trump in December 2019, the first lady sported a canary yellow coat with a cape-like back while visiting the royals at Clarence House. In place of sleeves, the $7,700 wool coat from Valentino was open on the sides and draped over her shoulders. Melania wore a purple dress underneath, and finished her look with a pair of matching purple heels that stood out against her bold lemon-colored coat. Similar to the canary-colored jumpsuit, people on X were quick to bash the fashion statement. "She's a cone in the middle of the road," one member of the Twitterati joked. "Who in their right mind would choose a bright yellow coat? Or a bright yellow-haired husband??" another quipped.
Almost six years later, Melania caused a sartorial stir when she and Donald visited the royals in September 2025. Sticking with the yellow motif, this time around the former model opted for an off-the-shoulder, canary yellow Carolina Herrera dress. It had sleeves, but still showed ample skin with its incredibly low neckline. The piece also had a chunky lilac-colored belt that wrapped around her midsection and helped showcase the first lady's curves. Similar to when Melania wore the yellow coat for her December 2019 visit, people were buzzing about the ensemble.
Etiquette expert Jo Hayes spoke to Hello! about whether Melania had broken royal protocol by flashing her shoulders at the event. Hayes said that Melania was fine, but added, "She did, however, make a very daring sartorial choice, but not one we should necessarily be surprised by." It's true — we should expect to brace our eyes for Melania's outfits by now.