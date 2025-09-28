The Time Melania Trump Murdered Our Eyeballs In Tasteless Neon

Melania Trump rocked an outfit that totally missed the mark (and burned our eyeballs in the process) while supporting Donald Trump at a campaign rally. On June 18, 2019, the former model appeared by her husband's side in Orlando as he campaigned for re-election. Those in the audience, even way back in the nosebleeds, would have had no trouble spotting the first lady thanks to her eye-achingly yellow jumpsuit. The piece was a Caitrin wide-leg jumpsuit in canary yellow from Ralph Lauren that retailed for $2,790. With billowing sleeves and pant legs that reached the ground, the number was loose around Melania's limbs, but fit snug around her midsection. She accessorized with a dark gold belt that helped accentuate her figure, and completed the look with a pair of matching yellow pointed-toe Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.

While not exactly appropriate for a political rally, Melania's ensemble had a certain elegance, but it was the blinding brightness of the jumpsuit that made it tasteless to many. Her neon clothing choice was fitting for the sunshine state, however, as she was nearly as bright as the sun — and staring at her jumpsuit for too long would perhaps similarly damage your retinas.

Unsurprisingly, the brightly-colored jumpsuit evoked a strong reaction from people on X, formerly Twitter, who thought it was one of Melania's worst looks. "Why is she wearing a banana costume?" one user asked. Another compared the bold style choice to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. "She's not Jackie! And yes, Trump has made her out to be," they wrote. This wasn't the only yellow outfit Melania wore that caused a stir.