Out Of All Melana Trump's Looks In 2024, This Might Be Her Worst
While Melania Trump's style is generally pretty stellar, there's no denying that some of her outfits on the 2024 campaign trail have been a little jarring (see her zebra-print fashion moment for the Madison Square Garden rally). However, the 'fit that stands out most is her election night suit, a gray skirt and blazer combo by Dior, which didn't seem to fit all that well.
ICYMI, on election night, Melania donned a gray suit that seemed to be an almost exact replica of the red Dior lewk she'd worn for the 2024 Republican National Convention. However, where the RNC suit was extremely well-fitted, the same can't be said for her gray ensemble. The entire outfit looked as though it was just slightly too big for her, which prevented it from looking nearly as sleek as the RNC pick had been.
Granted, it does seem as though the fabric of the latter simply didn't translate as well as the red had in static images. As seen in video footage from the event, the fabric, which looked more rigid in pics, was actually rather delicate and flowing. That accounts for things looking a little looser on the first lady. Having said that, it did still look as though there was a slight excess of fabric around the middle of the jacket. Perhaps that translated better in person, too. Either way, having one of your worst looks take place in a Dior suit is nothing to sniff at.
Melania made a clear decision to wear neutrals during the campaign
Aside from fabric, it bears mentioning that in her last few appearances ahead of the 2024 election and after her husband's win, Melania Trump made a clear choice to wear neutrals. Unlike Jill Biden, whose election day outfit was a red suit, the first lady has worn an array of zebra (yes, animal print is neutral), dark navy polka dots, and again, gray. The latter was her pick for a "Fox & Friends" interview and left some wondering if she was sending subtle signals about her happiness. After all, gray isn't exactly the first color to come to mind when one thinks of joy. In fact, Melania actually wore the color to Rosalynn Carter's funeral.
Then again, it's possible Melania's choice to wear something other than red was her attempt at showing she was neutral herself. There's no denying that she's made a point of correcting common assumptions about her through her biography, "Melania." One detail that shocked many was her revelation that she was and always had been pro-choice. In fact, in the very same "Fox & Friends" interview that saw her in the gray suit, she made it clear that it had always been her stance, and she was unwavering in it. Moreover, she also shared that Donald Trump was well aware of that, too. "My husband knew my position, my belief, since the day we met," she revealed. Cue awkward laughs from some of the hosts.
Melania's preference for neutrals over Republican red of late seems to have extended to the cover of her memoir, too: A simple black book with only "Melania" on the cover. TBD if she's trying to distance herself from her husband's policies or simply wants to endear herself to more people.