Out Of All Melana Trump's Looks In 2024, This Might Be Her Worst

While Melania Trump's style is generally pretty stellar, there's no denying that some of her outfits on the 2024 campaign trail have been a little jarring (see her zebra-print fashion moment for the Madison Square Garden rally). However, the 'fit that stands out most is her election night suit, a gray skirt and blazer combo by Dior, which didn't seem to fit all that well.

ICYMI, on election night, Melania donned a gray suit that seemed to be an almost exact replica of the red Dior lewk she'd worn for the 2024 Republican National Convention. However, where the RNC suit was extremely well-fitted, the same can't be said for her gray ensemble. The entire outfit looked as though it was just slightly too big for her, which prevented it from looking nearly as sleek as the RNC pick had been.

Granted, it does seem as though the fabric of the latter simply didn't translate as well as the red had in static images. As seen in video footage from the event, the fabric, which looked more rigid in pics, was actually rather delicate and flowing. That accounts for things looking a little looser on the first lady. Having said that, it did still look as though there was a slight excess of fabric around the middle of the jacket. Perhaps that translated better in person, too. Either way, having one of your worst looks take place in a Dior suit is nothing to sniff at.