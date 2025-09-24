Donna Kelce's Total Boomer Request For Taylor & Travis Surely Got Some Eye Rolls
Taylor Swift's engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce may have taken the internet by storm, but despite all the Swifties out there, arguably no one was happier for the celebrity power couple than their respective parents. "The family on both sides kind of assumed that this was going to happen because we've never seen our kids so happy," Travis' father Ed Kelce enthused during an August 2025 appearance on "The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma," shortly after the news broke. Ed's former wife and NFL matriarch Donna Kelce publicly celebrated her son's engagement to the "Love Story" hitmaker in a much subtler way, simply changing her Facebook banner image to side-by-side photos of Swift and Travis from their school days. However, Donna Kelce may not be beating the toxic mother-in-law allegations just yet, since behind the scenes, she's reportedly already started putting pressure on the happy couple to hurry up and have kids.
It's a common trope for older parents to pressure their children to have kids of their own as soon as they get married. And apparently, Donna isn't exempt from this. On the September 22, 2025 edition of the "New Heights" podcast, Travis' older brother Jason Kelce remarked that their mom had "put some pressure" on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end to start a family with his superstar fiancée ASAP. Travis and Swift's past comments suggest that they aren't opposed to the idea but given that the pop star is an outspoken feminist, she probably doesn't appreciate outsider input about something they should be able to discuss privately (especially when you consider Donna already has four grandchildren courtesy of Jason and his wife Kylie Kelce).
What have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce said about having kids?
Another reason Taylor Swift may not be particularly thrilled about the pressure to have children from future mother-in-law Donna Kelce is the fact that the pop star's stance on starting a family has evolved quite a bit as she's matured over her years in the public eye. Back in 2012, when Swift would have been in her early 20s, the "Bad Blood" hitmaker told Marie Claire UK that she hoped to have a "minimum [of] four" kids (via Digital Spy). By 2014, however, her star had risen significantly, which understandably gave Swift second thoughts about having children. As the Grammy winner explained to InStyle, "It's impossible not to picture certain scenarios and how you would try to convince them that they have a normal life," (via E! News).
When she was asked again by German outlet Deutsche Presse-Agentur, in 2019, Swift shut down the question entirely. However, by the time she and Travis got engaged in August 2025, the "I Knew You Were Trouble" hitmaker had reportedly come back around to the idea again. "They absolutely want a family," a source confirmed to Us Weekly. The insider further pointed out that Swift was "in a great space in her career and with her success and she can take some time away," implying a pregnancy announcement may come sooner rather than later.
For his part, Swift's NFL star fiancé has never been particularly subtle about the fact that he'd like to be a father one day. We just hope he prioritizes the pop star's wants over his mother's. She and Swift are already pretty close, regularly attending Chiefs games together, so if it comes down to it, the Grammy winner should be able to (politely!) tell Donna to back off.