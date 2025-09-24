Donna Kelce's Total Boomer Request For Taylor & Travis Surely Got Some Eye Rolls

Another reason Taylor Swift may not be particularly thrilled about the pressure to have children from future mother-in-law Donna Kelce is the fact that the pop star's stance on starting a family has evolved quite a bit as she's matured over her years in the public eye. Back in 2012, when Swift would have been in her early 20s, the "Bad Blood" hitmaker told Marie Claire UK that she hoped to have a "minimum [of] four" kids (via Digital Spy). By 2014, however, her star had risen significantly, which understandably gave Swift second thoughts about having children. As the Grammy winner explained to InStyle, "It's impossible not to picture certain scenarios and how you would try to convince them that they have a normal life," (via E! News).

When she was asked again by German outlet Deutsche Presse-Agentur, in 2019, Swift shut down the question entirely. However, by the time she and Travis got engaged in August 2025, the "I Knew You Were Trouble" hitmaker had reportedly come back around to the idea again. "They absolutely want a family," a source confirmed to Us Weekly. The insider further pointed out that Swift was "in a great space in her career and with her success and she can take some time away," implying a pregnancy announcement may come sooner rather than later.

For his part, Swift's NFL star fiancé has never been particularly subtle about the fact that he'd like to be a father one day. We just hope he prioritizes the pop star's wants over his mother's. She and Swift are already pretty close, regularly attending Chiefs games together, so if it comes down to it, the Grammy winner should be able to (politely!) tell Donna to back off.