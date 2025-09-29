Rebecca Romijn And Jerry O'Connell's Daughter Dolly Is A Nepo Baby In The Making

Married actors Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell belong to the select group of celebs who are parents to twins, but they are also gearing up to join the list of actors who call their children colleagues. One of their daughters, Dolly Rebecca Rose O'Connell, wants to follow in her famous parents' footsteps in the acting and directing world, and her parents are nothing but supportive. "Dolly is the one who [...] really wants to be a director someday," Romijn, who plays Una Chin-Riley in the "Star Trek" franchise, explained to People in September 2025 before detailing her daughter's own TV adventure.

During the filming of Season 3 of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," Dolly visited her mother on set and got a taste of what directing feels like. Though she wants to act first, she was hooked. After learning about her ambitions, director Sharon Lewis invited the teenage Dolly to join her. "So Dolly got to yell 'action' and 'cut' a number of times," Romijn told People. The teenager showed she has the confidence needed to direct, too. "There was one moment that was very surreal," the mother recalled. "It was on my close-up where Dolly said, 'That's great, Rebecca, moving on,' over the PA system."

The experience only increased the young girl's interest and curiosity, leading to even more set visits. "A special guest on the USS Enterprise," Romijn captioned an August 2025 Instagram picture of her with the teenager on her lap on set. It looks like Dolly is on a star trek of her own and is on her way to becoming a bona fide nepo baby.