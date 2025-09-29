Rebecca Romijn And Jerry O'Connell's Daughter Dolly Is A Nepo Baby In The Making
Married actors Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell belong to the select group of celebs who are parents to twins, but they are also gearing up to join the list of actors who call their children colleagues. One of their daughters, Dolly Rebecca Rose O'Connell, wants to follow in her famous parents' footsteps in the acting and directing world, and her parents are nothing but supportive. "Dolly is the one who [...] really wants to be a director someday," Romijn, who plays Una Chin-Riley in the "Star Trek" franchise, explained to People in September 2025 before detailing her daughter's own TV adventure.
During the filming of Season 3 of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," Dolly visited her mother on set and got a taste of what directing feels like. Though she wants to act first, she was hooked. After learning about her ambitions, director Sharon Lewis invited the teenage Dolly to join her. "So Dolly got to yell 'action' and 'cut' a number of times," Romijn told People. The teenager showed she has the confidence needed to direct, too. "There was one moment that was very surreal," the mother recalled. "It was on my close-up where Dolly said, 'That's great, Rebecca, moving on,' over the PA system."
The experience only increased the young girl's interest and curiosity, leading to even more set visits. "A special guest on the USS Enterprise," Romijn captioned an August 2025 Instagram picture of her with the teenager on her lap on set. It looks like Dolly is on a star trek of her own and is on her way to becoming a bona fide nepo baby.
Jerry O'Connell isn't afraid of the nepo baby label
In her brief stint acting as Rebecca Romijn's director, Dolly Rebecca Rose O'Connell proved she has what it takes to work in the entertainment industry. Her father wasn't surprised at all, and also isn't worried about claims of nepotism. "I'm going to have a couple nepo babies! I'm throwing it out," Jerry O'Connell joked to Us Weekly in December 2024, using a term that has been deemed offensive by some so-called nepo babies with famous parents in the industry.
O'Connell revealed that one of his twins was already working toward her acting goals by auditioning for the school musical. "They're doing 'Urinetown,' so we went to Mel's last night and we went over her lines in the diner, so that was really funny," he said, referring to Greg Kotis' satirical play. He didn't specify which daughter, but it's likely safe to say it's Dolly, considering Romijn has shared that daughter Charlie Tamara Tulip O'Connell doesn't love spending time on set.
"Her sister is opposite. Her sister's like, 'When do you wrap and where's crafty? Where can I pick up a brownie? And I'll be in your trailer playing games,'" Romijn revealed in the aforementioned People interview. That's not a problem at all for her, though; Romijn feels lucky to have two children with different interests. "I love having both," she said, nepo or not.