Celebrity Nepo Babies You Didn't Know Had Famous Parents

The term nepotism baby or "nepo baby" has been floating around the internet for quite some time. It refers to a select group of celebrity children who might have gotten a leg up or an unfair career advantage due to their famous parents or family connections. There have been heated debates about whether these certain stars deserve their success or if they really are talented.

Several stars have come to the defense of being labeled nepo babies. During a guest appearance on Hailey Bieber's YouTube series, "Who's in My Bathroom?" actor Gwyneth Paltrow, who is the daughter of actor Blythe Danner and director Bruce Paltrow, believed stars who come from famous backgrounds "have to work twice as hard and be twice as good because people are ready to pull you down and say, 'You don't belong there' or 'You are only there because of your dad or your mom.'" Then there is actor Kate Hudson, the daughter of actor Goldie Hawn. Speaking to the Independent, Hudson believed nepotism is more prevalent in other industries than in Hollywood. "I don't care where you come from or what your relationship to the business is. If you work hard and you kill it, it doesn't matter," she shared.

Nepo babies are pretty much ruling the entertainment industry, and they all have differing opinions on the hot topic. However, it is nice to see that a few of these stars acknowledge the privileges associated with nepotism. Let's look at the celebrity nepo babies you probably had no idea had famous parents.