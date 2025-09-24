Trump's Fragile Ego Sent Spiraling Before Jimmy Kimmel Uttered A Word In His Late-Night Return

Donald Trump did not take Jimmy Kimmel's return well and unleashed a strongly worded rant about the late-night host. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" had another brush with being canceled, this time after the comedian made controversial remarks about how members of the MAGA crew responded to the death of Charlie Kirk. This led to an indefinite suspension of the show on September 17. At the time, the president used the news as an opportunity to gloat over his late-night nemesis. "Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED," Trump wrote on Truth Social before applauding ABC's decision to suspend the show.

Obviously, POTUS conflated Kimmel's suspension with being outright canceled, as he was aghast on September 23 when he learned that "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was returning to air. Trump took to Truth Social to lambast the decision. "I can't believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled!" he wrote, just before Kimmel and his crew hit the airwaves. "Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who's not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE," Trump added in his rant.

In addition to blasting Kimmel, the president inferred that he could possibly take legal action against ABC for allowing the show to return. "I think we're going to test ABC out on this ... Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars," he added, referencing a lawsuit the network settled with him out of court in December 2024. Again, this online tirade came before "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" had even aired. During his return, Kimmel made his hatred for Trump clear with some scathing remarks that surely ruffled Trump's feathers.