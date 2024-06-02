Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Roasted The Trump Family After Barron's High School Graduation

For the Trump family, Barron Trump's graduation was made even more memorable, as it brought Donald Trump and Melania Trump together during a tumultuous time. The former president was granted a day off from his trial to attend his youngest son's graduation on May 17. He took to Truth Social to post about the occasion, "Going to Barron's High School Graduation. Great student, wonderful boy! Very exciting!" Donald wrote (via ABC News). Unfortunately for the Trumps, Jimmy Kimmel used this post as fodder for roasting Donald and the family.

During his monologue on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" for May 20, Kimmel ripped Donald for his seemingly detached social media post about Barron's graduation. "It's like what you would say to your schnauzer after it graduated obedience school," he joked to the audience. Kimmel followed that by firing off a joke aimed at Melania. "54-year-old Melania spent the ceremony wedged between her 77-year-old husband and her 80-year-old dad, dressed like a gondolier in mourning," he said. The comedian added that Donald had a disinterested look on his face during the event. "[S]ame face he made when Eric was born," Kimmel said. He also clowned Barron for his graduating sash. "Trump let Barron borrow one of his giant red fat guy ties," the host observed.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" fans flooded the show's YouTube page with praise for the biting commentary. Kimmel has become an expert at roasting Trump, and he did not hold back when Trump came after him online earlier in the year.