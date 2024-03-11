Al Pacino's Bizarre 2024 Oscars Actions Have Everyone Talking

The 2024 Oscars ceremony was mostly a lighthearted affair, with a few memorable moments sprinkled in throughout the night. John Cena's nude skit, in which he had nothing on except an envelope covering his private parts, had people laughing. Emma Stone revealed a wardrobe malfunction as she accepted her best actress award, which was caused by Ryan Gosling's rousing "I'm Just Ken" performance.

The highlight of the night — or lowlight, depending on who you ask — came at the end of the show when Al Pacino presented the award for best picture, as seen on the Academy's official YouTube channel. "Ten wonderful films were nominated, but only one will take the award for best picture," Pacino said as he jumped directly into reading the winner instead of announcing the list of nominees. "Here it comes ... And my eyes see 'Oppenheimer,'" he said, as the crowd was silent at first as they processed whether "The Godfather" actor had indeed blurted out the winner with so little fanfare.

Fans immediately took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to chime in on the anticlimactic announcement. "Still can't get over Al Pacino announcing best picture like a grandpa getting a pair of socks from his grandkids on Christmas," one viewer wrote. "Al Pacino did not give a f*** and didn't read the nominees that's a true 83 year old man," another added. Not everyone was thrilled that Pacino eschewed announcing the other nominees — "al pacino delivering best picture like it's a riddle," one fan tweeted.

A few explanations were offered for Pacino's presenting style, but even host Jimmy Kimmel was confused.