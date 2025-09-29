Trump's Biggest Bald Spot Yet Looks Fried Amid Speculation About His Health
This has been a great year for fans of Donald Trump's bald spots, with the president's pink scalp peeking out to say hello numerous times throughout 2025. In late August, wild conspiracies spread that the president was not only facing health concerns, but that he had actually died. Taking to Truth Social on August 31 in an attempt to quell those rumors, Trump wrote in his trademark all-caps style, "NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE." During a press conference two days later, a reporter asked POTUS about the rumors of his demise. "It's fake news, it's so fake," he responded.
Less than two weeks later, Trump spoke to the press outside the White House as he prepared to board Marine One to attend a New York Yankees game on September 11. While murmurs about his health swirled, so did the Commander in Chief's hair as he fielded questions on the White House lawn. Being outdoors did his hair no favors, as it looked especially wispy on that day. From the side you could see his hair was combed over to the right, but the technique didn't have the intended effect — his sparse locks barely covered obviously balding areas. A bald spot was clearly visible on his right temple, as a patch of hair in that area of his head had greatly receded. Even though he wanted to combat rumors about his health, Trump's advanced age was evident, and his scalp wasn't helping. It wasn't the first time his bald spots were exposed.
Donald Trump's bronzer only highlights his thinning hair
Donald Trump's bald spot was also very apparent at the Kennedy Center when he spoke there on August 13, 2025. His bronzer was no match for the unforgiving bright lights as the president announced the Kennedy Center Honor nominees. Trump's infamous combover is designed to obscure visibly thinned spots of feathery bleached hair. As usual, his hair was lightly slicked back on the sides and combed over to the right, but this only highlighted the bald spot at his right temple. It might have gone under the radar, had it not been for POTUS's own meddling with his appearance. Trump had lathered on some bronzer, which darkened his face as expected but only emphasized the delineation in coloring between his scalp and his face. Under the lights, the pale portion of bald skin stood out in contrast with the fake tan of his face.
A month earlier, various bald spots were visible beneath Trump's hair when he hosted the White House Faith Office luncheon on July 14. The former reality TV star had carefully sculpted his combover but failed to conceal thinning regions on his scalp. Perhaps he had recently undergone a bleach job, as Trump's hair looked airy and poofy. It seemed like his hair wasn't cooperating that day, leading Trump to get extra creative with his combover – the hair was pushed over not just in the front, but also in the back. The photographs that did him dirtiest at the luncheon were the ones that captured his hair from the side, as the convoluted intersecting combovers only helped reveal embarrassing pink bald spots. No wonder people are worried.