All Of Donald Trump's Bald Spots That Have Appeared In 2025 (So Far)
On the off chance Donald Trump's bleaching schedule didn't spell it out for you, the president is pretty precious about his hair. In fact, his obsession with having his hair look a certain way has reportedly become incredibly volatile in the past. For that reason, when he does look a little more gray, or seems to have a bald spot or two, we can't help but
point it out notice ... and as it turns out, 2025 has had a number of very noticeable moments.
We'll start with the ultra-thin 'do he donned for the 2025 Super Bowl in February. Although from the front the newly inaugurated president didn't seem to have too fine a mop, snaps of him from behind showed the unmistakable pink glow of his scalp. Considering he was once said to have had his scalp dyed specifically so no one would see that telltale glow, we'll file this under "Oops."
Trump's scalp was on full display in early June
If having the scalp on the back of his head sticking out wasn't yikes-worthy enough, a few months later, during a press conference Donald Trump's balding was fairly obvious from the front, too. In fact, thanks to some not-so-flattering (but accurate all the same) lighting and an awkward position, the president's entire scalp was outlined, with his bleached-blond strands creating a bright, fluffy border, which only made it more obvious.
TBH, the faux pas kind of had us thinking maybe that's why Trump allowed his hair to get a little more gray than usual over the summer (but more on that later).
A military parade couldn't distract from Trump's thinned-out tresses
Donald Trump's military parade was a disaster in a number of ways, but one detail that didn't get a ton of attention at the time was the unfortunate bald spot mishap when he was photographed from behind. As was the case at the Super Bowl, the back of Trump's head had a decidedly pink glimmer to it, and even a combover couldn't hide it.
Luckily for the president, like we said, his bald spot wasn't making many headlines that day. Then again, maybe he would have preferred that to all the "No Kings" protests and jokes about the poor turnout. JK, this is Trump we're talking about.
Trump's G7 'do was a little on the patchy side
We didn't think "The Don" could get much worse, but in June 2025, while at the G7 Summit, Donald Trump managed to go above and beyond all our expectations. This, after one particularly windy photo-op saw his 'do lift up to reveal a decidedly sparse hairline. Bonus points for it looking as though it was going to fly off into the mountains behind him.
Alas, it did not.
Donald's temples were a tad exposed at the NATO Summit
Post-G7 Summit, Donald Trump's hair came back down to earth, but sadly for the president, that didn't mean all the earlier bald spots were covered. Au contraire, he had a fairly chunky-looking spot on his right temple.
One improvement was that the back of his head seemed a little more covered than it had been at the previous summit. That said, it also was a touch messier than what we're used to from Trump, slicked back and slightly darker in some places, fluffy and lighter in others.
Donald's hair looked mighty fine at the FIFA Club World Cup
We've seen Donald Trump's bald spots from the front, back, and sides, but in pics of him at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in July, we got a rare treat: all of the above all at once.
Likely a result of the heat, the hair at the back of Trump's head was a little slicker than usual, revealing the patchiness there. As for the top of his head, Trump's cotton candy-esque hair, which seemed to have been freshly bleached for the occasion, also did little to hide his scalp. Hey, maybe he welcomed the breeze.
Donald Trump's parting was pretty pink while signing a proclamation
August 7, 2025 saw Donald Trump sign a Purple Heart Day proclamation. The president arrived slightly less orange than usual (credit where it's due!), but even that and his neon yellow tie could not distract from the giant flash of pink skin along his parting and at the front of his crown.
Unfortunately for Trump, his patchy hair color only made things look even messier, with the lighter sections highlighting the pink while the darker portions seemed to frame it all. Yikes.
Gray hair may be Donald's stylist's response to him balding
We've said in the past that Donald Trump's constant bleach jobs are putting his already-thinning mane at risk. Perhaps that's why, in 2025, we've seen him gray on more than a few occasions. However, it's also possible the gray is his stylist's way of trying to hide his balding patches. We refer once more to the bleached section versus darker border debacle.
TBH, the gray does hide some of the sparser sections. That said, it's not foolproof either. Case in point: in snaps of him laughing with Vladimir Putin, the balding patches around his crown were still going strong. One step at a time, though. And perhaps one day we'll see the prez with a truly good hair day. Heaven knows he'd be thrilled.