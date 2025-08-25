All Of Donald Trump's Bald Spots That Have Appeared In 2025 (So Far)

On the off chance Donald Trump's bleaching schedule didn't spell it out for you, the president is pretty precious about his hair. In fact, his obsession with having his hair look a certain way has reportedly become incredibly volatile in the past. For that reason, when he does look a little more gray, or seems to have a bald spot or two, we can't help but point it out notice ... and as it turns out, 2025 has had a number of very noticeable moments.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

We'll start with the ultra-thin 'do he donned for the 2025 Super Bowl in February. Although from the front the newly inaugurated president didn't seem to have too fine a mop, snaps of him from behind showed the unmistakable pink glow of his scalp. Considering he was once said to have had his scalp dyed specifically so no one would see that telltale glow, we'll file this under "Oops."